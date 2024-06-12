On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

After he drove off an embankment and became stranded in a ravine, this man’s dog traveled 4 miles to find help

Jun 11, 2024, 8:03 PM | Updated: 8:10 pm

While travelling along a curve, Brandon Garrett's car crashed, leaving him and his dogs stranded in...

While travelling along a curve, Brandon Garrett's car crashed, leaving him and his dogs stranded in a ravine. (Baker County Sheriff's Department, CNN Newsource)

(Baker County Sheriff's Department, CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY KAILA NICHOLS, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — When Troy Millhollin saw his friend Brandon Garrett’s dog Blue come into their camp alone with scratches on his nose, he had a feeling something was wrong.

“When (Blue) showed up without his sister, Nova, I was like, ‘That’s not normal,’” Millhollin told CNN.

Millhollin, 46, and Garrett, 60, had been driving in separate vehicles from Halfway, Oregon, to a camp in the woods the afternoon of June 2. Every summer, the two set up camp there for a couple of days to cut firewood.

Garrett should have been right behind him that day, Millhollin said, but his friend never arrived. While waiting, he realized the scratches on Blue’s nose were actually cuts, and decided to drive back to town to find his friend.

In town, no one had seen or heard from Garrett, Millhollin said. He reached out to other friends in the area who started searching.

By morning, Garrett still hadn’t shown up.

Millhollin then called Garrett’s brother, Tyree Garrett, who also started searching with a friend.

Having grown up in the area, Tyree Garrett remembered there were two places on the creek not visible from the road where a vehicle could have tumbled into.

At the first location he checked on US Forest Service Road 39, he found the pickup truck his brother was driving. But it wasn’t a reassuring sight.

“I could see the injured dogs laying down there and I kept yelling for my brother,” the younger Garrett said. “He wouldn’t answer.”

There was no cell service at the site of the crash, so he had to leave to call for help.

“I thought for sure when I was making the 911 call that I was calling just for a body recovery,” Tyree Garrett told CNN. “So I was pretty heartbroken at the time.”

Later, the family would realize Blue had traveled approximately 4 miles from where he and his owner had crashed to find and alert Millhollin.

‘I was hoping just to survive’

Meanwhile, Brandon Garrett had spent the night in the ravine, hoping help would arrive.

The accident had happened when he started to fall asleep while driving, Garrett told CNN: “I thought I’d make camp and I didn’t. I’d come to taking a bad line on the corner and lost the whole thing and it beat me up pretty good.”

Garrett said he was thrown through the windshield downhill as the truck swerved into the ravine. The truck flipped right next to him. Unable to move much, he leaned against the truck and lost consciousness.

When Garrett came to, it was raining heavily and he was waist deep into the creek, so he crawled back in for some shelter.

“I knew it was going to be touch and go to make it to dawn,” he said.

He didn’t see Blue, but he had his three other dogs to keep him company – but they, too, were injured.

“I was hoping just to survive because it didn’t really look like it at that point. I was in a spot where I couldn’t be seen from the road,” Garrett said.

Just before 9:30 a.m. on June 3, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received Tyree Garrett’s report of the crash, according to a news release. Law enforcement and Baker County Search and Rescue responded to the scene.

When he arrived, Sheriff Travis Ash saw Brandon Garrett’s vehicle tilted on its side in the steep ravine, the release stated. Ash heard Garrett shouting and found him 100 yards from the vehicle with the three other dogs.

Ash provided first aid as the county rescue ropes team prepared to get Garrett. They eventually secured him in a rescue basket, connected it to a highline rope system and pulled him across the ravine. Garrett was later airlifted to a regional hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Garrett told CNN he sustained a hairline fracture in his foot and some lacerations. He is recovering at home.

Garrett also said he was driving Millhollin’s truck the day of the accident, and now hopes to raise money to replace it for his friend. But Millhollin insists that he rest.

“I’m not worried about the truck. As long as they all were okay. That’s what mattered,” Millhollin said.

Three of Garrett’s dogs – including Blue – are with him as he recovers, but one still isn’t back from the veterinarian.

It was no surprise to those who know Blue – who is part Pitbull, Australian Shepherd and Whippet, among other breeds – that he knew where to go after the accident.

Garrett said he often spends time with the dogs in those woods, and Blue in particular knows the area so well that he can find Garrett in the woods, find his way home or navigate to Millhollin’s house.

“I’ve been around dogs my whole life,” Tyree Garrett said. “They’ve got a great sense of direction and they’re just really savvy creatures.”

Brandon Garrett described his companions as simply, “my best friends.”

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

calling her names, according to a letter she wrote released in a collection of FBI documents, signa...

Dakin Andone and Jean Casarez, CNN

‘Stop calling me names.’ Gabby Petito letter to Brian Laundrie signals tensions prior to road trip

Gabby Petito once asked Brian Laundrie to stop calling her names, according to a letter she wrote released in a collection of FBI documents, signaling tensions between the couple prior to the 2021 road trip that would end with Laundrie killing his 22-year-old fiancée.

1 hour ago

More adults are buying more Lego building sets for themselves. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Lavinsky/Sta...

Parija Kavilanz, CNN

Adults are flocking to the toy aisle even more than preschoolers

Adults bought more toys for themselves than for any other age group last quarter for the first time ever, surpassing toys for even the historically-dominant preschooler market.

7 hours ago

The family of a Caldwell woman who planned the details of her own funeral discovered she was buried...

Keith Burrell, CNN

Idaho family plans to sue after loved one was buried in wrong grave

he family of a Caldwell, Idaho woman who planned the details of her own funeral discovered she was buried in the incorrect spot when they arrived for the funeral.

24 hours ago

The Virginia woman was the first person attacked by a shark in Walton County on June 7. She was bit...

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Virginia woman attacked by shark in Florida ‘continues to make progress,’ church says

A Virginia woman critically injured in a shark attack along Florida’s Gulf Coast on Friday "continues to make progress," according to an update from her church.

1 day ago

The ride replaces Splash Mountain. That attraction was based on the 1946 film "Song of the South," ...

Natasha Chen, CNN

A new Disney ride opens soon, splashing right out of the culture wars

A ride based on the story of Disney’s first Black princess opens to the public on June 28 in Orlando, Florida, replacing the decades-old Splash Mountain attraction that was beloved by many Disney fans yet also widely criticized.

1 day ago

The word "HELP" made with rocks is seen on a beach during the rescue of a stranded kite surfer sout...

Carlos Castañeda, CNN

Stranded kite surfer’s “HELP” message on beach leads to rescue

A kite surfer stranded on the Santa Cruz County coastline used a bit of ingenuity to help get himself rescued, authorities said.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

After he drove off an embankment and became stranded in a ravine, this man’s dog traveled 4 miles to find help