On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP

Bull that jumped the fence at Oregon rodeo forced to retire from competition, owner says

Jun 11, 2024, 9:27 PM

PENDLETON, OR - SEPTEMBER 16: A bull is ushered back in to a pen at the bull riding event at the Pe...

PENDLETON, OR - SEPTEMBER 16: A bull is ushered back in to a pen at the bull riding event at the Pendleton Round Up on September 16, 2017 in Pendleton, Oregon. Pendleton Round-Up Stadium is a major annual rodeo featuring calf roping, bulldogging, bull riding, bronco riding and more. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

(Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY CLAIRE RUSH, ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, OR. (AP) — Party Bus, a 3-year-old bull bred for bucking, has performed in his first and last rodeo.

Party Bus — named after his father, Short Bus — made national headlines last weekend at his first rodeo when he jumped the fence of a crowded arena in central Oregon and careened through the concessions area, injuring three people.

The bull made a mistake and didn’t intend to hurt anyone, his owner said, adding that it was the first time Party Bus had been around that many people.

“He simply went and jumped out of the arena. It happens, and not very often, thank God. I had no idea he would do that,” the bull’s owner, Mike Corey, told The Associated Press.

Videos taken by people attending the Sisters Rodeo on Saturday show Party Bus clearing the fence, running through the concessions area and throwing a woman into the air with his horns. After charging through the rodeo grounds, he ran back to the livestock holding pens, where “rodeo livestock professionals quickly responded to safely contain the bull,” the Sisters Rodeo Association said in a statement.

The bull’s bold escape lasted all of thirty seconds, Thad Olsen, fire chief of the Cloverdale Rural Fire Protection District, told AP.

“It could have been way worse. We were very fortunate that we only had three people with relatively minor injuries,” he said.

Olsen said one person broke their arm and another hurt their head and neck. The woman who was tossed in the air had the least serious of all the injuries.

Corey said he was disappointed that the bull’s first rodeo was ultimately his last. Party Bus was bred from award-winning bulls, Corey said, and trained for bucking with a remote-controlled dummy.

But while he wishes the bull could be given a second chance, he’s not going to push it, he said.

Now that Party Bus has been “condemned” — meaning the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association will never allow him to compete in a rodeo again, according to Corey — he will spend the rest of his days on Corey’s ranch in eastern Washington, siring more baby bulls who Corey hopes will become “superstar athletes” with their own chance at rodeo glory someday.

“He’s a great animal,” he said. “His daughters and his sons will be a huge asset in the future of rodeo.”

KSL 5 TV Live

AP

YEONCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 08: (SOUTH KOREA OUT) A loudspeaker is seen at a military base ne...

Associated Press

Bizarre psychological warfare using K-pop and trash balloons raises tensions between the 2 Koreas

Day after day, the Cold War-style yet bizarre campaigns continue at the heavily fortified border of the rivals who haven’t had any serious talks for years. Here is a look at the latest flare-up of tensions between the two Koreas.

6 hours ago

FILE - A person holds a sign with Joey Chestnut's face during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of Ju...

Cedar Attanasio, The Associated Press

Joey Chestnut out of July 4 hot dog eating contest due to deal with rival brand

America’s perennial hot dog swallowing champion won’t compete in this year’s Independence Day competition due to a contract dispute, organizers said Tuesday.

9 hours ago

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - JUNE 11: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, joined by his wife M...

Randall Chase, Claudia Lauer, Michael Kunzelman and Alanna Durkin Richer

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden is convicted of all 3 felony charges in federal gun trial.

15 hours ago

Hunter Biden arrives to federal court with his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, Monday, June 10, 2024, in...

Claudia Lauer, Michael Kunzelman, Randall Chase and Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press

Jurors in Hunter Biden’s gun trial begin deliberating whether he’s guilty of federal firearm charges

Jurors in Hunter Biden’s gun trial began deliberating Monday whether the president’s son is guilty of federal firearms charges over a revolver he bought in 2018 when prosecutors say he was addicted to crack cocaine.

1 day ago

Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday, May 20, 2024 in New Yo...

Associated Press

In the rough: Felony convictions could cost Trump liquor licenses at 3 New Jersey golf courses

New Jersey's attorney general's office is looking into whether Donald Trump's recent felony convictions in New York make him ineligible to hold liquor licenses

1 day ago

A portion of Wyoming's Teton Pass, a highly frequented road by summer travelers in nearby states, s...

Associated Press

Large chunk of Wyoming’s Teton Pass road collapses; unclear how quickly it can be rebuilt

A large chunk of the Teton Pass road in Wyoming has collapsed, severing a well-traveled commuter link between small towns in eastern Idaho and the tourist destination of Jackson.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Bull that jumped the fence at Oregon rodeo forced to retire from competition, owner says