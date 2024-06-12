On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

‘A deep moral rot’: Coast Guard leader grilled by senators at hearing on sexual assault cover-up

Jun 11, 2024, 9:42 PM

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan testified in front of senators Tuesday. (Andrew Harnik/Gett...

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan testified in front of senators Tuesday. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Andrew Harnik/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY BLAKE ELLIS, MELANIE HICKEN AND AUDREY ASH, CNN


KSLTV.com

CNN — Senators blasted the head of the US Coast Guard at a contentious hearing on Tuesday, saying she has fostered a “culture of concealment,” withheld critical information from congressional investigators and failed to hold leaders and perpetrators accountable for serious misconduct.

“Our investigation has shown a deep moral rot within the Coast Guard now,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, chair of the Homeland Security Committee’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which has been looking into the Coast Guard’s past mishandling of sexual assault cases. “One that prioritizes cronyism over accountability, silence over survivors.”

Blumenthal and other lawmakers from the subcommittee told Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan that their investigation has found that sexual assault remains a “persistent and unacceptably prevalent” issue across the service, despite her initial assurances that it was a problem of the past.

Nearly 40 whistleblowers have come forward to the subcommittee in recent months, lawmakers said. At the hearing, Fagan was questioned about what specific steps she was taking to ensure those who commit serious misconduct, as well as those who cover up their crimes, are removed from the service.

“Are you aware that there are more survivors who leave the Coast Guard than perpetrators?” asked Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, where the Coast Guard Academy is based. “This problem is not one of the past. It is real and present … and the evidence is not in my voice, it is the voices and faces of the whistleblowers … they are in my view heroes in this story.”

The hearing was sparked by CNN’s reporting on the results of a secret investigation — dubbed Operation Fouled Anchor, which was quietly closed and hidden from Congress and the public despite substantiating dozens of sexual assaults that had previously been mishandled at the Coast Guard’s prestigious academy. At a previous hearing led by the same subcommittee, four sexual assault victims testified about how they were silenced, retaliated against and left battling severe mental trauma while alleged perpetrators continued to thrive within the service.

“We are taking action, the work is not done … we have not waited,” Fagan said, repeatedly pledging to change the culture but saying she needs more time and resources to do so. “I want to stop creating victims, but for the victims that we do have in the organization, I am 100% committed to fully supporting them and their needs.”

Fagan had previously said she only learned of the “totality” of the so-called Fouled Anchor probe when CNN inquired about the issue, though she had heard of it because she had previously taken steps to remove a commanding officer caught up in the investigation.

When pressed by senators Tuesday on how much she had known about the investigation prior to becoming commandant in 2021, she acknowledged that she had “formally” learned about it when the agency’s leadership council was briefed in 2018,and she said that “when we closed it out in 2020, there was conversation around whether to disclose or not.”

Fagan refused to say whether she believed her predecessor, Admiral Karl Schultz, was behind the ultimate decision to keep the findings of Fouled Anchor from Congress after the probe concluded. She said she did not have “any direct evidence of misconduct” surrounding this decision, even though minutes earlier senators had displayed a giant poster of a handwritten list made by Schultz’s second in command with “pros” and “cons” about whether to be transparent with lawmakers and the public about the probe. Schultz previously declined to comment to CNN about Fouled Anchor.

The hearing Tuesday came as Fagan was already facing immense pressure, as new controversies and increased congressional scrutiny have shined a light on how sexual assault is continuing to plague the agency. This includes explosive allegations from the academy’s longtime head of sexual assault prevention, Shannon Norenberg, who recently announced her resignation and said top leaders had directed her to lie to sexual assault victims and Congress, making her an unwitting accomplice in the Fouled Anchor coverup.

Several lawmakers seized on Norenberg’s allegations, specifically that she had been barred from providing survivors with key paperwork that would help them access veteran’s benefits available to sexual assault survivors. Fagan said she couldn’t speak about specifics of that allegation, as well as other issues raised by the senators, because of an open Inspector General investigation. That prompted Blumenthal to criticize her for using the investigation as a shield, eliciting applause from the audience.

“You’re the leader, these decisions are yours,” said Blumenthal.

Fagan said she hadn’t actually read Norenberg’s full statement, just the CNN article about it.

Senators also focused on an email alleging a recent assault coverup that went viral after being deleted from Coast Guard servers and a leaked internal memo showing that Coast Guard officials recently worried that publishing testimonials from assault survivors “could continue to exacerbate the narrative … that the Coast Guard is in a sexual assault crisis now.” Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat from New Hampshire, argued that the “reluctance” to release the videos “indicates a real failure of leadership” and lack of understanding of the agency’s current sexual assault problem.

Throughout the hearing, lawmakers pressed Fagan on what they described as a lack of transparency and cooperation with their investigation.

“The only way you can change the culture, the only way this can be fixed … is with truth, transparency and accountability,” said Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin and Ranking Member of the subcommittee, adding that he thinks subpoenas will be necessary. Johnson flipped through page after page of records produced by the Coast Guard that were almost entirely redacted.

A group of bipartisan lawmakers from the House Oversight committee, who were not part of the hearing but have their own investigation underway into the agency’s handling of a variety of misconduct, including sexual assault, racism and hazing, joined the voices of criticism. They sent a letter to Fagan on Tuesday saying that the Coast Guard has provided fewer than 1% of records identified as potentially responsive to the requests to date.

They also said they have heard from whistleblowers who “revealed additional cultural deficiencies and alleged incompetence and misconduct by current and former leaders,” who whistleblowers say may have “willfully concealed evidence relevant to criminal investigations” and “misrepresented material facts to Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS) investigators to conceal the depth of the culture of misconduct and the identities of other potential suspects.”

At Tuesday’s hearing, Fagan said the Coast Guard has been fully cooperating with the subcommittee’s investigation. But senators said it appeared that the records it deemed “sensitive” and refused to provide were more likely withheld because of fear of further public embarrassment.

“What’s required of the Coast Guard at this moment is an unsparing commitment to truth-telling, following the facts and the evidence wherever they lead, even if they are embarrassing to former members of the Coast Guard or present members,” said Blumenthal.

What should we investigate next? Email us at blake.ellis@cnn.com or melanie.hicken@cnn.com.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

PENDLETON, OR - SEPTEMBER 16: A bull is ushered back in to a pen at the bull riding event at the Pe...

Claire Rush, Associated Press

Bull that jumped the fence at Oregon rodeo forced to retire from competition, owner says

The bull who jumped out of the arena at an Oregon rodeo, sending the audience into a frenzy, has been forced to retire from competition. The 3-year-old bull, named Party Bus, jumped the fence during a bull riding event at the Sisters Rodeo in central Oregon on Saturday.

15 minutes ago

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator is taken into custody Monday outside Dodd Hall at UCLA. (Etienne Lau...

Jillian Sykes, Holly Yan and Taylor Romine, CNN

27 protesters arrested after pro-Palestinian encampments formed on UCLA campus, university says

A total of 27 people were arrested after setting up multiple pro-Palestinian encampments on UCLA’s campus Monday that police said were unlawful, according to a statement from UCLA leadership.

22 minutes ago

While travelling along a curve, Brandon Garrett's car crashed, leaving him and his dogs stranded in...

Kaila Nichols, CNN

After he drove off an embankment and became stranded in a ravine, this man’s dog traveled 4 miles to find help

An Oregon man's dog traveled four miles alone to get help after his owner crashed and lost consciousness.

2 hours ago

calling her names, according to a letter she wrote released in a collection of FBI documents, signa...

Dakin Andone and Jean Casarez, CNN

‘Stop calling me names.’ Gabby Petito letter to Brian Laundrie signals tensions prior to road trip

Gabby Petito once asked Brian Laundrie to stop calling her names, according to a letter she wrote released in a collection of FBI documents, signaling tensions between the couple prior to the 2021 road trip that would end with Laundrie killing his 22-year-old fiancée.

3 hours ago

FILE - A person holds a sign with Joey Chestnut's face during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of Ju...

Cedar Attanasio, The Associated Press

Joey Chestnut out of July 4 hot dog eating contest due to deal with rival brand

America’s perennial hot dog swallowing champion won’t compete in this year’s Independence Day competition due to a contract dispute, organizers said Tuesday.

6 hours ago

More adults are buying more Lego building sets for themselves. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Lavinsky/Sta...

Parija Kavilanz, CNN

Adults are flocking to the toy aisle even more than preschoolers

Adults bought more toys for themselves than for any other age group last quarter for the first time ever, surpassing toys for even the historically-dominant preschooler market.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

‘A deep moral rot’: Coast Guard leader grilled by senators at hearing on sexual assault cover-up