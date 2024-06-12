Police ask for public’s help to locate suspect who stole $230K Lamborghini from SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who allegedly stole a Lamborghini from the Salt Lake City International Airport earlier this month.

Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the Lamborghini’s owner parked the car at the airport’s short-term lot on June 1. When they returned on June 9, the car was gone.

The stolen vehicle is a 2023 blue Lamborghini Urus with Utah license plate G82 9TV. It is valued at approximately $234,000.

Detectives believe the suspect flew into Salt Lake City on June 3 and began checking car doors in the airport’s parking garage.

“When the suspect came across the Lamborghini, he found the car unlocked with the keys inside, allowing him to steal the car,” police said in a release.

Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Airport Division and Auto Theft Unit are asking community members for help. If you have any information on this case, please contact police at 801-799-3000.

Police reminded people to lock their cars, remove valuables, keep windows rolled up and never leave keys inside a car.