On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Police ask for public’s help to locate suspect who stole $230K Lamborghini from SLC airport

Jun 12, 2024, 8:39 AM | Updated: 11:09 am

Salt Lake City police releaseD a photo of a man wanted in connection to the June 3 theft of a Lambo...

Salt Lake City police releaseD a photo of a man wanted in connection to the June 3 theft of a Lamborghini from the Salt Lake City International Airport. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who allegedly stole a Lamborghini from the Salt Lake City International Airport earlier this month.

Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the Lamborghini’s owner parked the car at the airport’s short-term lot on June 1. When they returned on June 9, the car was gone.

The stolen vehicle is a 2023 blue Lamborghini Urus with Utah license plate G82 9TV. It is valued at approximately $234,000.

Detectives believe the suspect flew into Salt Lake City on June 3 and began checking car doors in the airport’s parking garage.

“When the suspect came across the Lamborghini, he found the car unlocked with the keys inside, allowing him to steal the car,” police said in a release.

Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Airport Division and Auto Theft Unit are asking community members for help. If you have any information on this case, please contact police at 801-799-3000.

Police reminded people to lock their cars, remove valuables, keep windows rolled up and never leave keys inside a car.

Salt Lake City police release a photo of a man wanted in connection to the June 3 theft of a Lamborghini from the Salt Lake City International Airport. (Salt Lake City Police Department) Salt Lake City police release a photo of a man wanted in connection to the June 3 theft of a Lamborghini from the Salt Lake City International Airport. (Salt Lake City Police Department) Surveillance video from the Salt Lake City airport showing the stolen vehicle in the short-term parking lot. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: A Payson police vehicle is pictured on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News)...

Mark Jones

One person critically injured in Payson crash, involving a semitruck

One person was critically injured Wednesday following a crash between a small passenger vehicle and a semitruck, according to Payson police.

7 minutes ago

Casey Scott stands with the Sinclair Oil dino mascot, ready to give away $50 gas cards. (KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises Utah drivers with gas cards, Sinclair prize packs and bro hugs

It's Wednesday, which means Casey Scott was out surprising a few lucky Utahns with free $50 gas cards, Sinclair Oil prize packs and, of course, bro hugs.

11 minutes ago

With temperatures soaring, so does the chance for heat exhaustion and heat stroke to set in....

Karah Brackin

Beating the heat as record-breaking temperatures move in

With temperatures soaring, so does the chance for heat exhaustion and heat stroke to set in.

45 minutes ago

Kelby Diston hydrates while working on the I-215 Renewed reconstruction project in Salt Lake City o...

Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

Triple-digit temperatures expected along the Wasatch Front

The recent heat wave is about to hit its peak, as the Wasatch Front reaches triple-digit temperatures Wednesday.

2 hours ago

(Nevada Highway Patrol)...

Eliza Pace

Woman killed in Nevada crash on US Highway 6

A woman was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 6 at mile marker 72 on June 5. 

2 hours ago

The 2002 Olympic cauldron at the Olympic and Paralympic Cauldron Plaza at the University of Utah in...

Lisa Riley Roche

Utah is now one vote away from hosting the 2034 Winter Games. Here’s what just happened

Utah’s bid to host the 2034 Winter Games is headed to a final vote by the International Olympic Committee in July.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Police ask for public’s help to locate suspect who stole $230K Lamborghini from SLC airport