Woman killed in Nevada crash on US Highway 6

NYE COUNTY, Nev. — A woman was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 6 at mile marker 72 on June 5.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, an investigation revealed that a black Jeep Wrangler was traveling west on U.S. 6 when the Jeep drove off the right side of the roadway and hit a metal highway sign.

The driver steered left, overcorrecting and causing the Jeep to travel across both lanes ultimately flipping south of the highway.

The driver was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, which she later died from.

The woman was identified as 69-year-old Jane Straight, of Lancaster, South Carolina.

The crash is still being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753- 1111 or e-mail ncemirt@dps.state.nv.us.