Triple-digit temperatures expected along the Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY— The recent heat wave is about to hit its peak, as the Wasatch Front reaches triple-digit temperatures Wednesday.

KSL Meteorologists are predicting a high of 100 degrees in Salt Lake City both Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service has also issued a heat advisory from Wednesday at 11 a.m. until Friday at 6 a.m.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Linda Cheng told KSL NewsRadio that part of the reason they chose to issue that heat advisory is because these triple-digit temperatures are coming much earlier than normal.

The first typical 100 degree day in Salt Lake City on a given year is July 7, according to Cheng. The earliest 100 degree day ever recorded in Salt Lake City was June 4, 2021, Cheng said.

“People are not acclimated to these temperatures yet,” Cheng said.

Safety tips for triple-digit temperatures

Cheng encouraged people to:

Stay hydrated.

Stay in air conditioned rooms.

Stay out of the sun if possible.

If you have to be outside during peak heat:

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

Stay in the shade as much as possible.

Keep strenuous activity to the early morning and evening hours if possible.

On the bright side, starting Friday temperatures are expected to start taking a dip.

The forecasted high in Salt Lake City Friday is 94 degrees. Saturday is 89. Sunday is 85. Come Monday, the high might only reach 79 degrees.