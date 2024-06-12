Beating the heat as record-breaking temperatures move in

MURRAY — With temperatures soaring, so does the chance for heat exhaustion and heat stroke to set in.

While official start of summer isn’t until June 20, the heat speaks otherwise.

It’s one thing to break a sweat. However, it’s another to experience heat exhaustion.

“You just start feeling lethargic and you’re ridiculously thirsty,” said Heidi Ruster, regional CEO for the American Red Cross in Utah and Nevada.

Ruster said if you have been outside in the sun with soaring temperatures and no source of shade or water for a period of time, you become a prime candidate for heat exhaustion.

Your best bet to avoid heat stroke is to find some air conditioning and drink water slowly.

Otherwise, heat stroke could be on its way.

“At that point, you probably don’t want to be drinking water because that can create issues,” Ruster said. “You want to be in air conditioning, but you do want to get to a medical facility or get medical treatment right away.”

The hot temperatures is not something to mess around with as other heath issues such as a stroke or heart attack could come into play.

So how many triple digits can we expect this summer? The recent 30-year average is 8-9 days of 100° weather. 2022 and 2021 take the top spots for the most triple digits in a summer and they happened within the last 3 years! #utwx pic.twitter.com/jtQ0TloExE — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) June 12, 2024

“The younger folks and older folks are more vulnerable to these situations,” Ruster said. “…if somebody has diabetes or other chronic conditions, that could make it worse.”

Ruster said keeping a water bottle close by is another good idea to keep in mind as the days start growing hot.

In the case an emergency comes up — like the power going out — Ruster said they are thinking of ways to help people beat the heat.

In addition, she said libraries, community centers and local pools are great options to stay cool.