Spring Ball Review: A Look At Utah Football’s Wide Receivers
Jun 12, 2024, 12:42 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utes wrapped up a very productive spring ball that has fans antsy for the start of the 2024 football season.
All of the promise is there, and opportunities feel plentiful for an overall very experienced group heading into a new conference in the Big 12.
Unfortunately, there are a few months left till we can see it all come together for the Utes on the field, but for now we can go back and review the team in anticipation.
Today’s focus lands on a group that has been quiet for the Utes in recent years but looks on paper like the best group Utah football has fielded since 2008 in the wide receivers.
Who Are The Utah Wide Recievers?
- No. 35 Brandon Bethel, Mountain Home High- Sophomore
- No. 19 Luca Caldarella, transfer-Cerritos College- Junior
- No. 45 Kaimana Hanohano, Highland High- Sophomore
- No. 41 Casey Knieriem, Newbury Park High- Freshman
- No. 0 Taeshaun Lyons, transfer-Washington- Freshman
- No. 4 Munir McClain, transfer-USC- Senior
- No. 20 Jett Meine, Corner Canyon- Sophomore
- No. 27 Cameron Mitchell, Sierra Canyon- Freshman
- No. 10 Money Parks, Aledo High-Senior
- No. 5 Mycah Pittman, transfer- FSU-Senior
- No. 37 Peyton Rice, Olympus High- Redshirt Freshman
- No. 3 Dorian Singer, transfer- USC- Senior
- No. 18 David Washington, Delta Academy- Freshman
- No. 6 Daidren Zipperer, Lakeland Senior High- Redshirt Freshman
- N/A Damien Alford, transfer- Syracuse- Senior
What Wide Receiver Coach Alvis Whitted Had To Say About The Group After Spring Ball
The Utah wide receivers have an interesting mixture of young talent, a handful of guys that have been in the program for a while and have shown flashes, and high-level transfers that were very productive in their stops before the Utes.
For second year wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted, the talent is there, but what he wants to see now is the group showing collective urgency each and every play.