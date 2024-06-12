On the Site:
Spring Ball Review: A Look At Utah Football's Wide Receivers

Jun 12, 2024, 12:42 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utes wrapped up a very productive spring ball that has fans antsy for the start of the 2024 football season.

All of the promise is there, and opportunities feel plentiful for an overall very experienced group heading into a new conference in the Big 12.

Unfortunately, there are a few months left till we can see it all come together for the Utes on the field, but for now we can go back and review the team in anticipation.

Today’s focus lands on a group that has been quiet for the Utes in recent years but looks on paper like the best group Utah football has fielded since 2008 in the wide receivers.

If you missed it last week, you can also check out the previous article about the Utes’ offensive line from position coach Jim Harding.

Who Are The Utah Wide Recievers?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

What Wide Receiver Coach Alvis Whitted Had To Say About The Group After Spring Ball

The Utah wide receivers have an interesting mixture of young talent, a handful of guys that have been in the program for a while and have shown flashes, and high-level transfers that were very productive in their stops before the Utes.

For second year wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted, the talent is there, but what he wants to see now is the group showing collective urgency each and every play.

“Urgency in all things,” Whitted said. “Breaking the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage. Our dispatch in everything that we do- I think the more urgent we can become as a group, the better we will be in all facets of our position group. That’s the biggest thing coming out of spring is just being urgent in everything we do.”

So, who impressed Alvis Whitted the most this past spring?

The Utah Wide Receivers Could See A Little More Zip In 2024

Whitted has a lot of names in his room he could pick out as standouts, but there was one in particular he was quick to point out that is younger and hasn’t really been seen yet.

Daidren Zipperer was a freshman last season and mostly spend time on the sidelines but has made some significant jumps in his game that has put him in the same conversations as some of the more experienced players.

“I see it as no surprise knowing where he came from- the program he came from,” Whitted said. “The guy who got me and took me under his wing in college- they are from the same high school and so I know that program. I know he’s a tough kid. A lot of people don’t know this about Zip, but he’s a pretty smart kid. Like, he’s a great student. In my meetings I can tell he’s listening and paying attention. He takes notes, he cares. He may not say a whole bunch but is slowly doing some really good things. I’d say he’s been a pleasant surprise being that he’s a young player and taking advantage of the reps. I think he’s been great.”

Whitted Isn’t The Only Coach Noticing Positive Improvements With The Group

The wide receiver group may have had the biggest buzz of anyone out of spring and that is saying a lot.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham has in recent years pointed out the receivers were an area he’d like to see improved, but this past spring his tune was a little different giving praise to the group for their growth.

Offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig also seemed very pleased with where the group is at, anticipating them being a key component of the offense once games begin to be played.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Munir McClain (@munirmcclain)

“It’s a good group,” Ludwig said. “There is a good mix of veteran players and new players- the young guys. There is skillset regardless of age. There are guys who can run. Their skills are outstanding. Some guys are still learning all the ins and outs of the details of alignment and assignment, but I think that group has a chance to be very productive for us.”

