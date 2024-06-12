On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Salt Lake City Selected As Team Base Camp Candidate For 2026 World Cup

Jun 12, 2024, 12:50 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City could get in on the 2026 World Cup fun as a Team Base Camp Candidate City.

Both the University of Utah and the Real Salt Lake training center are among the 20 Team Base Camp candidates in the United States.

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association released the first edition of the online Team Base Camp brochure on Wednesday.

A countries Team Base Camp is where they will spend the majority of their time during the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. They will travel to their first three matches from their designated camp.

Leading up to the competition, FIFA will add more Team Base Camp candidates and reveal the geographic zones in which teams will play their group matches to help countries make a decision that best suits their team.

Four U.S. cities were selected as both a host to games and a Team Base Camp candidate. Those cities are Dallas, Kansas City, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.

Salt Lake City and eight other U.S. cities will not host any games but are candidates for a Team Base Camp.

If a country selects the University of Utah as its Base Camp, they will stay at the Hyatt Regency hotel. If they opt for the RSL training center, they will stay at the RSL Training Academy Residence.

About The 2026 World Cup

The 23rd FIFA World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026, in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The North American bid was unveiled in April 2017 and selected over Morocco by the FIFA Congress in June 2018.

The 2026 tournament will be the first World Cup hosted by three countries. It will also feature 48 teams instead of 32 for the first time ever.

The group stage will see 12 groups of 4 teams. The top 2 from each group as well as the eight best third-placed teams will move on to the round of 32.

With the expanded format, there will be a total of 104 games played compared to the 64 from previous iterations.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #55 Utah State’s Teague Andersen (Offensive Line)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at No. 55 is Utah State offensive lineman Teague Andersen.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Has Traveled To See Alissa Pili, Minnesota Lynx

Count Utah women's basketball as another team that takes the "family" motto to heart with several members traveling to watch Alissa Pili.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spring Ball Review: A Look At Utah Football’s Wide Receivers

Today’s focus lands on the wide receivers who have been a little quiet for the Utes in recent years but look strong for 2024.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Now One Vote Away From Hosting 2034 Winter Games. Here’s What Just Happened

The Utah bid to host the 2034 Winter Games is headed to a final vote by the International Olympic Committee in July.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Crouser Takes His Strength To Paris Olympics With Eyes On Gold

American track and field athlete Ryan Crouser hopes that his strength can lead him to a gold medal in his third-straight Olympics.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jerry West, Hall Of Fame Selection And NBA Logo Inspiration, Dies At 86

Jerry West, who was selected to the Hall of Fame three times, and whose silhouette is the basis of the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Salt Lake City Selected As Team Base Camp Candidate For 2026 World Cup