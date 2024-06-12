On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

One person critically injured in Payson crash, involving a semitruck

Jun 12, 2024, 2:00 PM

FILE: A Payson police vehicle is pictured on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News)...

FILE: A Payson police vehicle is pictured on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

(Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

PAYSON One person was critically injured Wednesday following a crash between a small passenger vehicle and a semitruck, according to Payson police.

Sgt. Naomi Sandoval, of the Payson Department, said the crash occurred in the area of 806 S. 1700 West around 12:15 p.m. The site of the crash is west of Interstate 15.

Police said the semitruck was traveling southbound and was attempting to turn left at a four-way intersection. The vehicle was heading westbound and tried to turn south when the crash occurred.

The driver of the semitruck was not injured. Police said the driver of the vehicle, a male in his 70s, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing, and are unsure which vehicle hit the other.

 

