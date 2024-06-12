Utah Women’s Basketball Has Traveled To See Alissa Pili, Minnesota Lynx

SALT LAKE CITY – Count Utah women’s basketball as another team for the Utes that takes the “family” motto to heart with several members recently traveling to watch Alissa Pili in her rookie season with the Minnesota Lynx.

Head coach Lynne Roberts was down in Phoenix on June 7 as Pili and Lynx squared up against the Mercury- an 81-80 loss.

Fun to be a fan and watch our girl do her thing. The Pili effect is real!! #UteFam

Ps. And happy birthday, Liss! pic.twitter.com/cOzC7x22kr — lynne roberts (@UtesCoachRob) June 8, 2024

Alissa Pili and the Lynx then headed down to Las Vegas on June 11 to face the Aces and had a strong Utah women’s basketball cheering section featuring Gianna Kneepkens and assistant coaches Gavin Peterson, Jerise Freeman, and Jordan Sullivan. That game resulted in a win for Minnesota, 100-86.

Some Utes took a trip to Vegas last night to see @alissa_pili in action 🏀🗑️#GoUtes #UteProud pic.twitter.com/ULtAYB5ETG — Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) June 12, 2024

Back At It And Preparing For The Big 12

The Utes are back at it with summer workouts in full force and eyes on a move to the Big 12 after a successful last three seasons in the Pac-12.

Utah will unfortunately be moving on without Pili and fellow seniors Issy Palmer and Dasia Young but have some promising talent coming in along with the anticipated return of Gianna Kneepkens from injury.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports