On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Women’s Basketball Has Traveled To See Alissa Pili, Minnesota Lynx

Jun 12, 2024, 1:26 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Count Utah women’s basketball as another team for the Utes that takes the “family” motto to heart with several members recently traveling to watch Alissa Pili in her rookie season with the Minnesota Lynx.

Head coach Lynne Roberts was down in Phoenix on June 7 as Pili and Lynx squared up against the Mercury- an 81-80 loss.

Alissa Pili and the Lynx then headed down to Las Vegas on June 11 to face the Aces and had a strong Utah women’s basketball cheering section featuring Gianna Kneepkens and assistant coaches Gavin Peterson, Jerise Freeman, and Jordan Sullivan. That game resulted in a win for Minnesota, 100-86.

Back At It And Preparing For The Big 12

The Utes are back at it with summer workouts in full force and eyes on a move to the Big 12 after a successful last three seasons in the Pac-12.

Utah will unfortunately be moving on without Pili and fellow seniors Issy Palmer and Dasia Young but have some promising talent coming in along with the anticipated return of Gianna Kneepkens from injury.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #55 Utah State’s Teague Andersen (Offensive Line)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at No. 55 is Utah State offensive lineman Teague Andersen.

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake City Selected As Team Base Camp Candidate For 2026 World Cup

Salt Lake City could get in on the 2026 World Cup fun as a Team's Base Camp. A countries national team could call Utah its short-term home.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spring Ball Review: A Look At Utah Football’s Wide Receivers

Today’s focus lands on the wide receivers who have been a little quiet for the Utes in recent years but look strong for 2024.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Now One Vote Away From Hosting 2034 Winter Games. Here’s What Just Happened

The Utah bid to host the 2034 Winter Games is headed to a final vote by the International Olympic Committee in July.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Crouser Takes His Strength To Paris Olympics With Eyes On Gold

American track and field athlete Ryan Crouser hopes that his strength can lead him to a gold medal in his third-straight Olympics.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jerry West, Hall Of Fame Selection And NBA Logo Inspiration, Dies At 86

Jerry West, who was selected to the Hall of Fame three times, and whose silhouette is the basis of the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah Women’s Basketball Has Traveled To See Alissa Pili, Minnesota Lynx