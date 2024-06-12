On the Site:
60 in 60: #55 Utah State's Teague Andersen (Offensive Line)

Jun 12, 2024

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at No. 55 is Utah State offensive lineman Teague Andersen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah State’s Teague Andersen

Coming out of Lehi High School, Andersen was a three-star prospect and the 36th-best player in the state of Utah.

Andersen earned Utah Class 5A first-team all-state honors and first-team all-region honors in his senior season and helped lead the Pioneers to an 11-3 record and a state championship.

Andersen redshirted in 2022 before becoming a key part of the Aggies offensive line in 2023.

Playing in 12 games and starting seven times, he spent the majority of his time at tackle.

Utah State’s offensive line held it down in 2023 and the Aggies finished as the fourth-best rushing team in the Mountain West Conference.

Andersen posted 22.0 knockdowns last season.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2024, for the third year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

