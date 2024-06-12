Mountain Green Fire chief ‘rescues’ trapped foster cat at his home

ENTERPRISE, Morgan County — The Mountain Green Fire Protection District fire chief got creative when a foster cat got trapped in his bathroom Wednesday morning.

The fire district said its fire chief, Brian Brendel, responded to a cat rescue call from his wife after a kitten they were fostering got stuck in the bathroom vanity.

“Chief 131 responded (to his own bathroom) and proceeded to assess the rescue situation,” the fire district posted on Facebook. “Not wanting to waken the rest of the firefighters, Chief proceeded alone to disassemble the vanity to access the kitty patient.”

The district said Brendel used some “high-tech rescue tools,” consisting of cleaning tools and rulers, to pull the stuck foster kitten from its spot.

“As you can see, kitty and Chiefy are just fine and good friends. Until next time…,” the Facebook post stated.