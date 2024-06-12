On the Site:
Keyonte George Interviews Kyrie Irving Before Finals Game 3

Jun 12, 2024, 3:32 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George got the opportunity to interview Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively, and Jrue Holiday ahead of game three of the NBA Finals.

George is covering the game between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas as a media correspondent on the NBA social platforms.

The Jazz guard was in Dallas beginning Tuesday as the teams spoke to the media ahead of Wednesday’s game three.

Keyonte George Interviews Irving, Lively, Holiday

Sitting in on the media scrum for Kyrie Irving, George asked the Mavericks All-Star about how he blocks out outside noise when preparing to play a 48-minute basketball game.

“It starts with being aware of your own goals and what you want to accomplish,” Irving said. “Your team goals, how you can help accomplish that, but also what’s going to bring you piece of mind off the court when you leave it.”

George was one of five young NBA players presented with the opportunity to cover the Finals for the NBA.

Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. covered game one, brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson covered game two, while Golden State’s Brandin Podziemski will serve as a correspondent for game four.

George joked with Jrue Holiday about his birthday falling on the same day as game three and asked the veteran guard where his attention would lie at game time.

“What’s your mindset, you thinking about the game, or are you thinking about your birthday?” George asked.

“You gotta chill, bro,” Holiday responded. “I’m thinking about the game. Birthdays are fun though, but it would be a cool present to win.”

Finally, George got to catch up with fellow 2023 first-round pick Dereck Lively who acknowledged the Jazz guard’s All-Rookie season.

“Let’s not blow past the fact that my man is holding it down in Utah,” Lively said.

George averaged 13.0 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.8 rebounds after being selected with the 16th pick in last year’s draft.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

