Sandy man kills wife, then himself, police say

Jun 12, 2024, 4:28 PM | Updated: 6:01 pm

Sandy police car...

FILE (Sandy Police Department)

(Sandy Police Department)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


Digital Reporter

SANDY — A married couple was found dead with gunshot wounds on June 8 following an argument.

Police identified the couple as 57-year-old Stanley Siwale and 47-year-old Rebecca Siwale.

According to Lt. Dean Carriger with Sandy Police Department, officers responded to a home on Candle Spruce Cove in Sandy.

Carriger said that based on the information they’d been provided,  officers entered the home and found two people, a man and a woman, dead.

The couple argued that afternoon and three children who live at the residence were told to leave the house. Shortly after the kids left the house, multiple gunshots were heard.

Carriger said that based on the initial investigation, the suspect Stanley Siwale fatally shot his wife, Rebecca Siwale, and then himself.

There were “no prior domestic disturbance calls at this address and no other history with these two individuals to give police any indication that there were problems in the relationship,” police said.

Carriger wanted to express the importance of seeking help when needed and gave the following tips:

  • Report it to the police. There are resources out there: the police have a victim advocate system in place to help.
  • If people outside of a relationship become aware of any problems within a household or relationship, they can also reach out to help prevent incidents

A *GoFundMe was created to help facilitate funeral arrangements for the couple, and to aid their children.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the GoFundMe account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk. 

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

Include this text (and image*) after adding a line to the end of the script:

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at theHuntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading theSafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading theSafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading theSafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • TheHuntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

