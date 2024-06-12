Locals In MLB: Former Desert Hills Pitcher Makes MLB Debut With Chicago White Sox

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Desert Hills baseball star Drew Thorpe might have wondered when his chance would come. Two offseason trades sent the righthander from the New York Yankees to the San Diego Padres and then to the Chicago White Sox. Three months after being dealt early in spring training, Thorpe, after getting off to a torrid start in Double-A, received the call he had been waiting for. He was going to the show.

Thorpe met up with the big league team in Seattle before making his MLB debut against the Seattle Mariners. The rookie scattered three hits and walked two while giving up one earned run in five innings but did not factor in the decision.

What a performance for Drew Thorpe in his @MLB debut! pic.twitter.com/XbLdGWSjBq — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 12, 2024

He took the mound for a White Sox team with the worst record in baseball at 17-51. Chicago trails the division-leading Guardians by 27.5 games, entering play on Wednesday, June 12.

Following his debut, Thorpe talked about being able to share the moment with his family.

Players are almost always about family when they achieve the goal. It’s always nice to see. Drew Thorpe last night: pic.twitter.com/CAjZ2zFih4 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 12, 2024

“It’s pretty close to home, so it was an easy flight for them… It’s something that I worked for, and they’ve been there for me my whole life. Just being able to do that and have them here supporting me is unbelievable.”

About Drew Thorpe

Listed at 6’4 and 212 pounds, Thorpe earned All-Utah recognition for three straight seasons as a standout pitcher for Desert Hills HS in St. George, UT.

After graduating from Desert Hills, Thorpe spent three seasons in the Big West, making 34 starts and going 17-8 for Cal-Poly San Luis Obispo. He earned Big West Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2022 and was one of five finalists for National Pitcher of the Year, and was a semifinalist for both the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award.

Drew Thorpe flashing the leather! 👀 pic.twitter.com/4y5n1GGNgA — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 12, 2024

His 3.03 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 223 college innings gave the Yankees enough confidence to select Thorpe in the second round of the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft.

Thorpe opened 2023 at High-A Hudson Valley. He went 10-2 with a 2.81 ERA in 18 starts and 109 innings. He earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Month in August after being promoted to Double-A Somerset. Thorpe went 4-0 for Somerset in five starts, striking out 44 with a 1.48 ERA.

2024 MiLB Stats: 11 Starts | 7-1 | 1.35 ERA | 60 IP | 56 Ks | 17 BB | 0.87 WHIP

2023 Stats: 2.52 ERA | 14-2 | 139.1 IP | 182 K | 38 BB | 0.983 WHIP

