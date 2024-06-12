On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Body found in Kane County confirmed to be missing St. George woman

Jun 12, 2024, 5:29 PM | Updated: 5:34 pm

Courtney Lynne Townsend was last seen on Nov. 16, 2023. (St. George Police Department)...

Courtney Lynne Townsend was last seen on Nov. 16, 2023. (St. George Police Department)

(St. George Police Department)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

DUCK CREEK VILLAGE, Kane County — The Utah State Medical Examiner said Wednesday the remains found in Southern Utah were confirmed to be those of a 32-year-old woman who was reported missing in November 2023.

Courtney Townsend‘s remains were located on Cedar Mountain on May 27, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. An ATV rider tipped investigators off after driving through the Duck Creek Ridge area and saw some clothing near the road.

Investigators had previously searched the area before her remains were recovered but said they were unsuccessful due to the winter weather. When her remains were discovered in May, they believed immediately that they belonged to Townsend, but couldn’t confirm without DNA testing.

The sheriff’s office said the medical examiner used dental records to confirm Townsend’s identity, but other evidence was also collected at the scene that helped to confirm.

The case is still considered an open investigation, the sheriff’s office said. St. George police and the Utah medical examiner are helping with the investigation.

Authorities have not confirmed the manner of Townsend’s death, or note if anyone else was involved.

