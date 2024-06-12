On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

1 person in custody, another hospitalized in alleged road rage incident in Cedar City

Jun 12, 2024, 5:28 PM | Updated: 5:59 pm

Cedar City police said one person was hospitalized and another was taken into custody following an ...

Cedar City police said one person was hospitalized and another was taken into custody following an alleged road rage incident on Wednesday afternoon. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

CEDAR CITY Cedar City police said one person was hospitalized and another was taken into custody following an alleged road rage incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred in the area of Fiddlers Canyon Drive and Main Street. Police also said the suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the victim.

In a post on Facebook, police said the suspect was “quickly apprehended.” The victim was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for the injuries sustained. The condition of the victim was not provided.

There is no threat to the community, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Delegates from Utah listen to an employee of Carbfix on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Mike Anderson, K...

Mike Anderson

Utah delegation explores Iceland’s example in carbon capture to reduce emissions

A Utah delegation is looking to Iceland to help pave the way for a cleaner energy future for the state. 

11 minutes ago

A horde of grasshoppers is invading several homes and lawns of Springville residents on June 12, 20...

Shelby Lofton

‘We need birds:’ Grasshoppers invade parts of Springville

Some Springville residents are being overwhelmed by a recent invasion of grasshoppers that are eating gardens and lawns.

19 minutes ago

Courtney Lynne Townsend was last seen on Nov. 16, 2023. (St. George Police Department)...

Mary Culbertson

Body found in Kane County confirmed to be missing St. George woman

Human remains found in Kane County were confirmed by the Utah medical examiner to be those of a missing St. George woman.

30 minutes ago

A new helitack program for Utah fire crews means they can make it to the frontlines of wildfire fas...

Daniel Woodruff

How Utah’s new ‘helitack’ program aims to help crews attack wildfires faster

A new "helitack" program for Utah fire crews means they can make it to the frontlines of wildfire faster.

46 minutes ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24, 2023, in...

Mark Jones

Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Utah later this month

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Utah for a fundraiser on June 28.

57 minutes ago

Sandy police car...

Eliza Pace

Sandy man kills wife, then himself, police say

A married couple was found dead with gunshot wounds on June 8 following an argument.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

1 person in custody, another hospitalized in alleged road rage incident in Cedar City