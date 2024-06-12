1 person in custody, another hospitalized in alleged road rage incident in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City police said one person was hospitalized and another was taken into custody following an alleged road rage incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred in the area of Fiddlers Canyon Drive and Main Street. Police also said the suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the victim.

In a post on Facebook, police said the suspect was “quickly apprehended.” The victim was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for the injuries sustained. The condition of the victim was not provided.

There is no threat to the community, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.