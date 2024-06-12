Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: Providence Guard Devin Carter

SALT LAKE CITY – Providence guard Devin Carter is projected to be selected in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft where the Utah Jazz own the tenth pick.

The Jazz own three of the top 32 selections in the 2024 draft allowing them to add valuable pieces to their already young core.

Here’s how Carter would fit with the Jazz if he lands in Utah in late June.

Related: Utah Jazz 2024 NBA Draft Prospects

Utah Jazz Draft: Devin Carter – G – Providence

Stats: 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists: .473/.377/.749

Strengths: One of the most prolific statistical players in college basketball last season, Carter stuffed the stat sheet as a scorer and rebounder, while recording 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per game as a junior.

Carter’s statistical profile is a direct reflection of his ceaseless motor that allows him to crash the glass while providing lockdown on-ball defense while playing over 35 minutes per game.

The Providence guard is one of the best perimeter defenders in this year’s draft class often drawing the opposing team’s toughest matchup. Not only was Carter’s presence felt on the ball, but he showed the ability to take players out of games entirely as opponents simply didn’t look to feed his man the ball.

Known as one of the most versatile and impactful defenders in college basketball, Devin Carter made significant offensive improvement this season. He became a prolific 3-point shooter while shouldering significant shot-creation duties for Providence, emerging as an All-American. https://t.co/18KeuMQJin pic.twitter.com/uB0GAPuktj — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 3, 2024

The 22-year-old is extremely tough, as evidenced by his absurdly high 8.7 rebounds per game, and isn’t afraid to mix it up with bigger players on either end of the floor.

Carter tested out as one of the best athletes at the combine and has a nearly 6-foot-9 wingspan, despite standing just over 6-foot-3.

The guard’s three-point shooting took a significant leap in his final season at Providence where he knocked down 37 percent of his 6.8 attempts per game.

Carter is the son of former NBA guard Anthony Carter, and grew up well-versed in the NBA culture.

Weaknesses: Carter’s production was off the charts as a junior, but there are some noticeable warts in his game that could significantly hamper his role at the next level.

First, Carter was a below-average shooter during his first two seasons of college, connecting on just 29 percent of his threes as a freshman and sophomore.

Furthermore, he has an unconventional shot that takes a while to leave his hands, and likes to swing his leg as he lands adding unnecessary movement to his jump shot.

Though the overall 37 percent average was promising, Carter’s number fluctuated dramatically throughout his final college season shooting 30 percent in November, 48 percent in December, 30 percent in January, 50 percent in February, and 29 percent in March.

Devin Carter shooting breakdown. The Providence guard has one of the most interesting shooting profiles. He made real strides as a shooter this year and displayed NBA range. – Good in catch & shoot situations.

– 44.9% Guarded but 32.7% Unguarded?

– Poor non-rim two % Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/N5hY1xBRjk — Lucas 🦦 (@redcooteay) May 14, 2024

There’s a reasonable chance he’s only an average, or below-average shooter at the next level, despite knocking down logo-depth threes in college.

While Carter’s motor, wingspan, and athleticism will help make up for his height, he’s still a combo guard trapped in a point guard’s body.

Unfortunately, he lacks traditional point guard skills and is only a so-so playmaker and passer.

Carter had a 1.4:1.0 assist-to-turnover ratio and wasn’t always relied upon to be Providence’s man offensive initiator, despite being the best player on the team.

That’s in part due to his shaky ball-handling skills and poor decisions as a passer. Though Carter makes some strong passes in transition, he often telegraphs passes in the half-court, forces bad passes into the interior and simply misses teammates with awkward touch.

Would Devin Carter Fit With Jazz In The Draft?

Carter’s defensive intensity and ready-to-contribute game could help the Jazz as soon as his rookie season, and if his three-point shooting continues on its current trajectory, he could operate next to Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson as a floor spacer and complimentary ballhandler.

His basketball IQ would be a welcome addition to the Jazz who simply need difference-makers on the defensive end, and his ability to rebound and push the ball forward could help increase the team’s league-average pace.

However, he wouldn’t add significant size or playmaking to the Jazz’s backcourt, and if his three-point shot fails to stabilize, he could become a replacement-level defensive specialist a la Josh Okogie, which would be a disappointing outcome for a player selected in the lottery.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops