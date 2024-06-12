On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: Providence Guard Devin Carter

Jun 12, 2024, 6:19 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Providence guard Devin Carter is projected to be selected in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft where the Utah Jazz own the tenth pick.

The Jazz own three of the top 32 selections in the 2024 draft allowing them to add valuable pieces to their already young core.

Here’s how Carter would fit with the Jazz if he lands in Utah in late June.

Related: Utah Jazz 2024 NBA Draft Prospects

Utah Jazz Draft: Devin Carter – G – Providence

Stats: 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists: .473/.377/.749

Strengths: One of the most prolific statistical players in college basketball last season, Carter stuffed the stat sheet as a scorer and rebounder, while recording 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per game as a junior.

Carter’s statistical profile is a direct reflection of his ceaseless motor that allows him to crash the glass while providing lockdown on-ball defense while playing over 35 minutes per game.

The Providence guard is one of the best perimeter defenders in this year’s draft class often drawing the opposing team’s toughest matchup. Not only was Carter’s presence felt on the ball, but he showed the ability to take players out of games entirely as opponents simply didn’t look to feed his man the ball.

The 22-year-old is extremely tough, as evidenced by his absurdly high 8.7 rebounds per game, and isn’t afraid to mix it up with bigger players on either end of the floor.

Carter tested out as one of the best athletes at the combine and has a nearly 6-foot-9 wingspan, despite standing just over 6-foot-3.

The guard’s three-point shooting took a significant leap in his final season at Providence where he knocked down 37 percent of his 6.8 attempts per game.

Carter is the son of former NBA guard Anthony Carter, and grew up well-versed in the NBA culture.

Weaknesses: Carter’s production was off the charts as a junior, but there are some noticeable warts in his game that could significantly hamper his role at the next level.

First, Carter was a below-average shooter during his first two seasons of college, connecting on just 29 percent of his threes as a freshman and sophomore.

Furthermore, he has an unconventional shot that takes a while to leave his hands, and likes to swing his leg as he lands adding unnecessary movement to his jump shot.

Though the overall 37 percent average was promising, Carter’s number fluctuated dramatically throughout his final college season shooting 30 percent in November, 48 percent in December, 30 percent in January, 50 percent in February, and 29 percent in March.

There’s a reasonable chance he’s only an average, or below-average shooter at the next level, despite knocking down logo-depth threes in college.

While Carter’s motor, wingspan, and athleticism will help make up for his height, he’s still a combo guard trapped in a point guard’s body.

Unfortunately, he lacks traditional point guard skills and is only a so-so playmaker and passer.

Carter had a 1.4:1.0 assist-to-turnover ratio and wasn’t always relied upon to be Providence’s man offensive initiator, despite being the best player on the team.

That’s in part due to his shaky ball-handling skills and poor decisions as a passer. Though Carter makes some strong passes in transition, he often telegraphs passes in the half-court, forces bad passes into the interior and simply misses teammates with awkward touch.

Would Devin Carter Fit With Jazz In The Draft?

Carter’s defensive intensity and ready-to-contribute game could help the Jazz as soon as his rookie season, and if his three-point shooting continues on its current trajectory, he could operate next to Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson as a floor spacer and complimentary ballhandler.

His basketball IQ would be a welcome addition to the Jazz who simply need difference-makers on the defensive end, and his ability to rebound and push the ball forward could help increase the team’s league-average pace.

However, he wouldn’t add significant size or playmaking to the Jazz’s backcourt, and if his three-point shot fails to stabilize, he could become a replacement-level defensive specialist a la Josh Okogie, which would be a disappointing outcome for a player selected in the lottery.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Former Desert Hills Pitcher Makes MLB Debut With Chicago White Sox

Former Desert Hills baseball star Drew Thorpe might have wondered when his opportunity would come following two off-season trades.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Interviews Kyrie Irving Before Finals Game 3

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George got the opportunity to interview Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively, and Jrue Holiday during the NBA Finals.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #55 Utah State’s Teague Andersen (Offensive Line)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at No. 55 is Utah State offensive lineman Teague Andersen.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Has Traveled To See Alissa Pili, Minnesota Lynx

Count Utah women's basketball as another team that takes the "family" motto to heart with several members traveling to watch Alissa Pili.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake City Selected As Team Base Camp Candidate For 2026 World Cup

Salt Lake City could get in on the 2026 World Cup fun as a Team's Base Camp. A countries national team could call Utah its short-term home.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spring Ball Review: A Look At Utah Football’s Wide Receivers

Today’s focus lands on the wide receivers who have been a little quiet for the Utes in recent years but look strong for 2024.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: Providence Guard Devin Carter