On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

SLC issues summer pollution warning, which experts say is more difficult to escape than the heat

Jun 12, 2024, 10:47 PM | Updated: 11:00 pm

Salt Lake City officials issued a new warning to escalate the ozone threat in the Salt Lake Valley ...

Salt Lake City officials issued a new warning to escalate the ozone threat in the Salt Lake Valley amid the hottest days of the year so far. (Andrew Adams, KSL TV)

(Andrew Adams, KSL TV)

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — As Salt Lake City International Airport hit 99 degrees to mark the hottest day of the year so far, the city issued a new warning about rising pollution levels.

The Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office said Thursday would be an Orange Mandatory Action Day with the air Wednesday and Thursday officially considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

“Please reduce vehicle trips and conserve energy where possible to protect our health and environment,” the mayor’s post on X read. “Together, we can improve our air quality and keep #SLC residents healthy.”

The post recommended taking public transit, carpooling, riding bicycles and walking; or even working from home if possible.

Dr. Brian Moench with Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment said one reason for the bad air quality was high ozone levels.

“The ozone levels are quite high,” Moench said. “Ozone is a chemical reaction in the atmosphere catalyzed by heat, so as the temperatures start to ratchet up, we’re going to have higher and higher levels of ozone.”

Moench said in many ways ozone can prove to be as toxic as particulate matter seen in winter inversions in Utah.

“People oftentimes think it’s just a problem with breathing or people who are asthmatic have more trouble, having to use their inhalers more often — it’s much more than that,” Moench said. “Virtually all the same kinds of diseases we know are related to air pollution exposure with particulate matter is also the case with ozone.”

Moench said people should avoid exercising during the peak of the afternoon and early evening and also can not contribute to pollution by avoiding the use of indoor gas stoves and barbecues.

Escaping the heat Wednesday proved as simple for some people as heading up to Big Cottonwood Canyon, where temperatures were about 15 degrees cooler at the site Max Sapiro found for fishing.

“Yeah, (we) definitely love coming up here during the summer where it’s a little bit cooler,” Sapiro said. “It was so hot just driving around, getting in the car and stuff, we figured we’d come up here and do a little fishing and a little reading.”

Hikers also found some relief.

“We drove 20 minutes and you’re in the canyon, you’re in the mountains and then it’s cool,” Robert Layosa said.

Moench said escaping the pollution wouldn’t be as easy, since — unlike particulate matter present in inversions — ozone can be found at higher elevations as well.

“Ozone formation can occur hundreds if not thousands of miles away from where the precursors are emitted and those precursors are VOCs — volatile organic compounds — and nitrogen oxides,” Moench said. “They may combine hundreds of miles away to form ozone — so it almost doesn’t matter where you live. It could be up in the mountains, it could be in a rural area; you’re still going to be exposed to high levels of ozone for that reason.”

Moench said people could do their part to mitigate summer pollution by not using gas stoves and barbecues.

Though summer is a peak time for barbecuing, Moench said people would be better off avoiding the smoke and seeking out foods with more antioxidants.

Regardless of the amount of success during his fishing trip, Sapiro was just content to enjoy a beautiful day in the mountains that provided at least some refreshment amid all the valley heat.

“(I) caught a couple of logs and that’s about it,” Sapiro said. “I’ll catch anything.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

FILE - Comirnaty, a new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination booster for COVID-19, is displayed at a pharmac...

Jen Christensen, CNN

The FDA tells COVID-19 vaccine makers to update shot to target newest variant

The US Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it had advised the makers of the Covid-19 vaccines to formulate their new shots to be a better match for the JN.1 lineage of the coronavirus.

5 days ago

FILE — City Creek Canyon. (KSLTV)...

Emma Benson

SLC officials urge public safety in City Creek Canyon amid construction

If you're planning on heading to City Creek Canyon to get out of the heat, officials are urging you to be cautious.

5 days ago

Sugar-free gum is only one of many consumer products and foods that contain xylitol, experts say. (...

Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Common low-calorie sweetener linked to heart attack and stroke, study finds

A low-calorie sweetener called xylitol used in many reduced-sugar foods and consumer products such as gum and toothpaste may be linked to nearly twice the risk of heart attacks, stroke and death in people who consume the highest levels of the sweetener, a new study found.

6 days ago

Washington City Fire Department and Police Department rescued two dogs locked in a park bathroom Th...

Carlysle Price

Two dogs rescued from bathroom, keeping pets safe this summer

Two dogs were locked in a park restroom, according to Washington City Fire Department. Here are some ways to keep your pet safe this summer.

6 days ago

ARUP Blood Services employees said they've seen positive trends in the last year since FDA guidance...

Shelby Lofton

ARUP blood services said updated donation guidelines help donors and patients

ARUP Blood Services employees said they've seen positive trends in the last year since FDA guidance was updated.

6 days ago

Kenneth Applegate was diagnosed with high blood pressure. (Courtesy: Kenneth Applegate)...

Emma Benson

Utah dad’s journey from hypertension to health

At age 25, Applegate was diagnosed with high blood pressure. At first, he didn't think it was a big deal, until things became more serious.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

SLC issues summer pollution warning, which experts say is more difficult to escape than the heat