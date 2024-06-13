On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSL INVESTIGATES

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking GOP candidates in race for Utah’s open US House seat

Jun 13, 2024, 7:39 AM

Daniella Rivera's Profile Picture

BY DANIELLA RIVERA AND ANNIE KNOX


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — From a crowded debate stage, five GOP candidates battling for Utah’s open 3rd District House seat made their case to voters Wednesday, capping off a busy three days of Republican debates ahead of the June 25 primary election.

Focusing on claims about the economy, the KSL Investigators got to work fact-checking statements from the candidates: Roosevelt Mayor J.R. Bird, John Dougall, state lawmaker Mike Kennedy, businessman Case Lawrence and attorney Stewart Peay.

Here’s what the KSL Truth test revealed:

  1. Stewart Peay, an Iraq War veteran, made this claim about Congress: “The last time we had a balanced budget, Congress was made up of approximately 70% veterans.”

The KSL Investigators reviewed White House historical tables showing the last time the nation had a balanced budget was from 1998 through 2001. When Congress passed the Balanced Budget Act of 1997, 186 members – about 35% of a total 535 lawmakers – were veterans, according to a Brookings Institution compilation of vital statistics in Congress. Veteran representation in Congress continued to decline after that.

Peay’s campaign told KSL after the debate that he mistakenly referenced data from the wrong year.

A spokesperson for Peay’s campaign wrote in a statement: “His larger point still stands: Utah’s delegation has no current member that has served in the military, and Stewart is the only candidate in this race who has served his country.

  1. In making a case that President Joe Biden’s administration has not properly addressed inflation, Case Lawrence made this claim about inflation: “The result was the worst inflation in 50 years.”

In reality, inflation in the last 50 years was actually highest in the late 1970s and early 1980s. At that time, inflation hovered around 12% and 13%, according to numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics leaving out food and energy prices, which tend to be more volatile. Soaring inflation in 2022 was an issue not just in the U.S., but globally, and has dipped since then.

See more from the debate here.

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

KSL Investigates

...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking claims from GOP candidates for Utah governor

The KSL Investigators fact-check a range of statements from Utah's GOP gubernatorial candidates.

24 hours ago

A debate for Republican candidates vying for Utah’s open U.S. Senate seat ended with a heated exc...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking claims from tense end to Utah GOP Senate debate

Utah’s Republican U.S. Senate primary debate ended with one candidate seemingly implying wrongdoing by another. The KSL Investigators put that claim through the KSL Truth Test.

2 days ago

Four Utah Republicans competing to replace retiring Sen. Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate squared off...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking claims from Utah GOP candidates fighting to replace Romney

The KSL Investigators put claims from Republican candidates for U.S. Senate through the KSL Truth Test. Here are the facts, context and details you’ll need to get a better picture of the issues.

2 days ago

(FILE) A test dummy getting hit by an air bag during a crash test....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Thousands of cars equipped with faulty airbags on Utah roads as automakers issues ‘Do Not Drive’ warnings

Auto manufacturers have recalled over millions of Takata airbags because of their potential to explode and shoot out sharp metal fragments. And there are still thousands of those in cars across Utah.

8 days ago

sprinkler sprays on green grass...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Layton man demands refund for decades of charges for water he can’t access

Imagine finding out you've been paying nearly 40 years for rights to water you're not only not getting, but that you can't get, because the pipes for it don’t exist.

9 days ago

Danielle Addicott showing KSL's Matt Gephardt the fraud charges that were on her Wells Fargo accoun...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps Utah woman who says her bank refused to refund stolen money

A Park City woman says thousands of dollars were stolen from her bank account, but the bank refused to cover her loss. She decided to Get Gephardt.

13 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking GOP candidates in race for Utah’s open US House seat