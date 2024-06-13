SALT LAKE CITY — The Clear Creek Fire, which has burned approximately 20 acres in Sevier County by Interstate 70, was 50% contained as of Thursday morning.

State fire officials said crews continue to monitor hot spots and no fire activity was reported overnight. Firefighters dealt with 30 mph gusts and some flare-ups on Wednesday.

The Clear Creek Fire was started by a vehicle’s brake drum that separated and left hot pieces along I-70, east of Fremont Indian State Park.

A red flag warning is in effect for San Juan, Kane, Wayne, Garfield and Washington counties through 9 p.m. Thursday due to low humidity and high wind conditions. “Critical fire conditions can occur with new/existing fires spreading rapidly. Use caution with anything that can spark a fire,” fire officials said.

So far, 208 wildfires have been reported in Utah that have burned 1,414 acres. Of those, 171 have been started by humans. State fire experts say Utah is at risk of having a devastating wildfire season this summer and pleaded with Utahns to be proactive.

“Let’s be smart about what we’re doing and keep Utah safe this summer,” said Gov. Spencer Cox.

Multiple state fire agencies gave an outlook on Utah’s wildfire season. Their collective message – Utah is primed for a dangerous wildfire season, and while the entire state is at an elevated risk, northwest Utah has them particularly concerned.

“Between the grass growth and the early hot temperatures, it has us concerned as fire managers of what we could see,” said Chris Delaney, state fire management officer for BLM Utah.

Thanks to two years of above-average snowfall and moisture, Utah’s fuel load is bigger and thicker this year. And with the already hotter-than-normal temperatures in early June and experts predicting less rain this summer, that fuel load is quickly drying out.