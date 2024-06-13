Utah issued its first Red Flag Warning of the year

ST. GEORGE — Low humidity and high winds prompted Utah Fire Info to release its first Red Flag Warning of the year for Utah.

The warning is effective until 9 p.m. Thursday for San Juan, Kane Wayne, Garfield and Washington counties.

“Critical fire conditions can occur with new or existing fires that can spread rapidly. Use caution with anything that can spark a fire,” Utah Fire Info said.

The warnings alert when conditions are especially dangerous for wildfire growth. According to the National Weather Service, they are typically issued in the spring and fall fire seasons. They signal unfavorable conditions for fire managers on federal lands.

They are issued when grass, leaves, and potential fuel are depleted of moisture, and relative humidity is less than 25% for several hours, accompanied by winds 20 feet off the ground that will be sustained for at least 15 mph for several hours.