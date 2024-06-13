On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Hogle Zoo names newest gorilla in troop

Jun 13, 2024, 2:09 PM

the face of a young gorilla...

Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City has named its newest gorilla, called Addo (pronounced ah-doh) that means "King of the Road" in African Ga language of Ghana. The photo was issued June 13, 2024. (Hogle Zoo)

(Hogle Zoo)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — Hogle Zoo has announced that the newest member of its gorilla troop is named Addo.

The western lowland gorilla was born May 30 to Pele, happening naturally and observed by the zoo’s animal care team. His name, pronounced ah-doh, means “King of the Road” in the African Ga language of Ghana.

The zoo reports that the troop continues to do well together as part of Hogle Zoo’s gorilla exhibit.

“Our teams have seen many positive signs from Addo, like occasionally holding on tightly to Pele without her support – showcasing that strong nature!” the zoo said. “Overall, the troop is calm and behaving normally – all of which tells our team the troop is doing well.”

Addo’s father, Husani, stays close to Pele to get a glimpse of Addo when Pele allows it. The zoo said visitors looking to see the gorilla troop may spot them outside, off-exhibit or in their indoor spaces. It recommends visiting right at the zoo’s 9 a.m. opening and a scheduled 11:15 a.m. snack time.

Pele, 22, came to Utah from Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida and was paired with Husani, 32, a resident at Hogle Zoo.

The natural population of the western lowland gorillas has decreased by approximately 60% in the past 20 to 25 years according to WWF. It’s the most numerous and widespread of all gorilla subspecies. It is threatened by illegal poaching, habitat loss, and mining.

