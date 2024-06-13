60 in 60: #54 Utah’s Miki Suguturaga (Tight End)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at No. 54 is Utah tight end Miki Suguturaga.

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Miki Suguturaga

Coming out of high school, Suguturaga was a three-star prospect and the fifth-best player in the state of Hawaii.

Following his senior year, he was named the ILH Division I Defensive MVP and first-team USA Today All-USA Hawaii.

Suguturaga played just four total games in 2019 and 2020. He started to get some real opportunities on the defensive line in 2021. He played in seven games with four tackles and a sack.

In 2022, he became a key part of the Utes defense. Suguturaga played in 14 games with nine starts and posted 15 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one QB hurry, and one pass breakup.

Going into 2023, Suguturaga transitioned to the other side of the ball and became a tight end.

He played in all 13 games for the Utes last season with nine starts. He posted four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.

