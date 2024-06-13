On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #54 Utah’s Miki Suguturaga (Tight End)

Jun 13, 2024, 1:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at No. 54 is Utah tight end Miki Suguturaga.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports

Utah’s Miki Suguturaga

Coming out of high school, Suguturaga was a three-star prospect and the fifth-best player in the state of Hawaii.

Following his senior year, he was named the ILH Division I Defensive MVP and first-team USA Today All-USA Hawaii.

Suguturaga played just four total games in 2019 and 2020. He started to get some real opportunities on the defensive line in 2021. He played in seven games with four tackles and a sack.

In 2022, he became a key part of the Utes defense. Suguturaga played in 14 games with nine starts and posted 15 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one QB hurry, and one pass breakup.

Going into 2023, Suguturaga transitioned to the other side of the ball and became a tight end.

He played in all 13 games for the Utes last season with nine starts. He posted four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2024, for the third year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

RELATED STORIES

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah NHL team unveils temporary name, branding, colors, sweaters

Smith Entertainment Group unveiled the first sweaters and branding for the Beehive State's NHL team with the temporary name Utah Hockey Club.

40 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Social Media Reacts To Big 12 Potentially Selling League Name To Allstate

Social media had its share of takes after the reports surfaced that the Big 12 is looking to sell its naming rights to Allstate.

42 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Olympic Athletes Speak On Progress, Road To Top Of Sport

Progress in sports isn't as straightforward as most people make it out to be. Olympic athletes speak on what it takes to be the best.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Getting To Know Utah Football’s 2024 Schedule: Baylor Bears

It's time to dive into Utah football's second game of the 2024 season- another home game, this time against the Baylor Bears.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Looking At Selling Name Of League To Insurance Company

The Big 12 Conference is looking for additional revenue streams.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jensen: Utah Must Win Big 12 For 2024 To Be Considered Successful

Are expectations for Utah football too high?

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

60 in 60: #54 Utah’s Miki Suguturaga (Tight End)