Oh deer! Wisconsin church gets an unexpected visitor

VIROQUA, Wisconsin— A deer took the “Visitors Welcome” sign seriously at a church building for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Viroqua, Wisconsin.

The deer, which appeared to have crashed through a window in the building, was unable to find a way back outside.

The Viroqua Police Department said in a Facebook post that with the help of the police, they were able to get the deer back outside.

“The deer appeared uninjured and is now cleansed of its sins,” the post stated. “A gentle reminder, that all visitors are welcome!”