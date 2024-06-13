Getting To Know Utah Football’s 2024 Schedule: Baylor Bears
Jun 13, 2024, 2:35 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is a little under three months away from kicking off their 2024 and inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference.
As we count down the weeks in anticipation of what many believe could be a special year for the Utes, it’s also a good time to take some time to get to know Utah’s opponents.
If you missed our breakdown of Utah’s season opener against Southern Utah you can check it out here, otherwise, it’s time to dive into game two against the Baylor Bears.
Three Things To Know About Baylor Bears Vs. Utah Football
- Utah and Baylor will only be meeting for the second time ever with the first time coming last season in Waco. The Utes lead what will now be an in-conference series (though this game will count as out of conference this season) with a crazy 20-13 win.
- Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig and Baylor head coach Dave Aranda go back to Wisconsin from 2013 to 2014 when they were both coordinators for the Badgers. Last season Ludwig said he and Aranda are friends, though he joked about that being put on pause when they play against each other.
- While Aranda maintained his job as head coach for the Bears in 2024, other key positions have seen changes. Jeff Grimes (whom Utah had some familiarity with from his time at BYU) has been replaced as offensive coordinator by Jake Spavital while defensive coordinator Matt Powledge was retained.
Mark Your Calendars For Utah Football Vs. Baylor Bears
- When: Saturday, September 7, 2024
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah
- Time: 1:30 pm MT
- Network: FOX
