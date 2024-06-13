Social Media Reacts To Big 12 Potentially Selling League Name To Allstate

SALT LAKE CITY – The Big 12 Conference is reportedly considering a naming rights deal with insurance company Allstate.

That deal could lead to the “Allstate 12 Conference” being a thing.

The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy first reported the news. He noted that the deal could net the Big 12 $30 to $50 million annually.

Big 12 in discussions w/Allstate on a naming rights deal to change league’s name, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Deal could be worth b/w $30-$50 million annually & name possibilities include Big Allstate Conference or Allstate 12 Conference, sources said https://t.co/Cv22vjhBSx — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 13, 2024

That would be an additional revenue stream for a power conference looking to close the gap between the SEC and Big Ten in the potential revenue-sharing era that could start as soon as 2025.

No league has ever sold its naming rights to a company before.

So, it is safe to say that the McMurphy report and other national reports caused some reactions on social media’s X platform.

Social media reactions to Big 12 reportedly being named after Allstate

Here are some of the most notable ones.

“We’re here today at AT&T Stadium — Jerry World! — for the Allstate Big 12 Conference Presented by Amazon Web Services Conference Championship Game between the UCF Knights presented by Walt Disney World and the Cougars of ConocoPhillips Houston.” — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) June 13, 2024

In all seriousness, “Mayhem” does describe what November will look like when a conference has seven or eight legit title contenders every year. Holy crap. I think I talked myself into it. But you’ve got to use Dennis from 30 Rock and not Dennis Haysbert. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) June 13, 2024

The best part about the idea of the Big 12 selling naming rights is they’d get rid of the “Big” part and keep the number that doesn’t accurately describe their membership. It’s perfect. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 13, 2024

Two college football teams are going to play in something called the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop this year. A conference selling its naming rights would not exactly be shocking by college athletics standards. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) June 13, 2024

Impossibly funny to simultaneously be craven and cash-hungry enough to throw your branding in the trash for a payday, but insist on preserving the “12” when there are 16 teams in the league https://t.co/ESET82IbXQ — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) June 13, 2024

Ah so the Big XII is inviting a little Mayhem into their conference. https://t.co/JSjO9pBTMc pic.twitter.com/UW0aCHnbIg — 🇧🇧 Sickos Committee 🇧🇧 (@SickosCommittee) June 13, 2024

Pop-Tarts will end up owning a conference — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) June 13, 2024

pic.twitter.com/O6ja25ZgPq — Waffle House Rugby Football Club (@wafflehouserfc) June 13, 2024

Yep, welcome to the “Allstate (Big 12) Conference” Cue the absolute confusion in three…two… https://t.co/5AMw70Nea1 — Dana Wright🎙 (@RadioDana) June 13, 2024

25K likes and I’ll buy the Big 12 lmao https://t.co/GoT2WSBE3M pic.twitter.com/ZZ2C47LO5o — DraftKings (@DraftKings) June 13, 2024

Please buy the Big 12…. pic.twitter.com/v5IakMGWrN — Blain Crain (@Blain_Crain) June 13, 2024

“Allstate 12” is a dumb name, but the proposed divisional splits are intriguing. pic.twitter.com/juhepiTYu0 — Dave Feit (@FeitCanWrite) June 13, 2024

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper