Social Media Reacts To Big 12 Potentially Selling League Name To Allstate

Jun 13, 2024, 2:57 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Big 12 Conference is reportedly considering a naming rights deal with insurance company Allstate.

That deal could lead to the “Allstate 12 Conference” being a thing.

The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy first reported the news. He noted that the deal could net the Big 12 $30 to $50 million annually.

That would be an additional revenue stream for a power conference looking to close the gap between the SEC and Big Ten in the potential revenue-sharing era that could start as soon as 2025.

No league has ever sold its naming rights to a company before.

So, it is safe to say that the McMurphy report and other national reports caused some reactions on social media’s X platform.

Social media reactions to Big 12 reportedly being named after Allstate

Here are some of the most notable ones.

