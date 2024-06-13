Utah NHL team unveils temporary name, branding, colors, sweaters

SALT LAKE CITY – Smith Entertainment Group unveiled a temporary name, branding, colors, and sweaters for the Beehive State’s NHL team with the name Utah Hockey Club.

Utah Hockey Club branding & sweaters

SEG revealed the Utah Hockey Club branding, colors, and uniforms on Thursday, June 13 after officially closing its deal with the NHL.

Utah Hockey Club will be the first name of the NHL team as the permanent nickname is still being voted on by fans.

The ink is dry! We’ve officially closed on an NHL franchise 📝 Join us on this journey 🏒#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/llDiLsuZ0S — UtahHockeyClub (@utahhockeyclub) June 13, 2024

The club will sport sweaters with the name “Utah” on the front during the 2024-25 season.

Utah NHL team colors

The team’s initial color scheme consists of rock black, salt white, and mountain blue.

SEG is confident that the colors will be part of the team’s branding past the first season and into the future.

Fans will be able to purchase “Utah Hockey Club” gear at the end of the month during the team’s NHL Draft party at the Delta Center on June 28. Sweaters will be available in the fall.

Voting for Utah’s NHL team nickname

Earlier in June, SEG released a survey with six finalists for Utah’s permanent team nickname. “Utah Hockey Club” was among the six finalists.

The second round of fan voting opened on June 6.

After the initial survey included 20 nicknames for fans to choose from, the second phase of voting presents six options.

These are the nicknames available for fans to vote on:

Utah Venom

Utah Blizzard

Utah Mammoth

Utah Yeti

Utah Hockey Club (Utah HC)

Utah Outlaws

According to SEG, more than 520,000 people voted in the initial survey and the six finalists featured in the second round “were resounding fan favorites” that made up 60 percent of the vote.

The second round of voting is open until June 20 at 11:59 p.m. (MT) on NHLinUtah.com.

On June 1, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office received multiple trademark applications with logos with the words “Utah Hockey Club.” The same logos were unveiled as part of Utah’s NHL team branding.

Team owner Ryan Smith previously announced that the team would be called “Utah” rather than “Salt Lake City” or “Salt Lake.” The team will sport “Utah” on its sweaters during Year 1 as a franchise.

Last week, I told our NHL players why they’ll love Utah. Today, they’re here to see for themselves. Come to the Delta Center at 4pm today to help us welcome our new team to Utah! Free JDawgs, incredible giveaways, and get to know the players. Big things ahead! pic.twitter.com/dXx6nc4AI5 — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) April 24, 2024

During the next year, SEG will work with Doubleday & Cartwright, an acclaimed creative consultancy and design studio, to create the team’s logo, mascot, colors, and other branding elements.

SEG said it will unveil the name and branding before the 2025-26 season.

