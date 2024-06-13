On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

Listen up! The health consequences of untreated hearing loss

Jun 13, 2024, 4:26 PM | Updated: 6:14 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

MURRAY – The concerts, the parades, the fireworks – summer can be loud. So, taking care of your ears is key.

“A lot of noise exposure is going to eventually cause those little hair cells in our ears to not work the way they’re supposed to,” said Dr. Aubrey Passey, an audiologist an audiologist at Intermountain Cottonwood Audiology on the TOSH campus.

Around 600,000 people in Utah have hearing loss, and many may not realize it until they’re tested.

Not only can hearing loss affect how we communicate, but studies show a correlation between hearing loss and cognitive decline, especially in older adults.

“We kind of start to isolate. When we can’t engage with our community, life gets really hard,” Passey said.

Those with severe hearing loss are five times more likely to develop dementia than those without hearing problems, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins. Hearing loss was also found to be connected to balance issues and depression.

A 2023 study published in The Lancet reported that hearing aids play a big role in slowing cognitive decline in high-risk adults, but Passey said more research needs to be done on the link between the two.

If you think something is off with you or a loved one, talk to your doctor.

“If you notice a change in hearing – especially if it’s sudden – that needs to be treated as soon as possible,” Passey said.

Those with known hearing problems should get checked at least once a year. If you haven’t had your hearing checked before, Passey said it’s never too late to start. A simple hearing test involves a patient wearing headphones or earplugs in a sound booth while an audiologist plays various tones or beeps, and the patient pushes a button when they hear them.

A man taking a hearing test with an audiologist.

(FILE) A man taking a hearing test with an audiologist. (KSL TV)

Other ways to take care of your ears?

  • Value your quiet time.
  • Watch your phone volume.
  • Wear earplugs in loud environments.

“If you’re in a place where you need to yell to be heard, you need to be wearing hearing protection,” Passey said.

How waving down a stranger changed the life of a vet with hearing loss

KSL 5 TV Live

Your Life Your Health

Kenneth Applegate was diagnosed with high blood pressure. (Courtesy: Kenneth Applegate)...

Emma Benson

Utah dad’s journey from hypertension to health

At age 25, Applegate was diagnosed with high blood pressure. At first, he didn't think it was a big deal, until things became more serious.

7 days ago

Jeremy Ward, a dad diagnosed with sleep apnea, poses with his family. (Courtesy: Jeremy Ward)...

Emma Benson

Utah man finds sleep apnea relief with Inspire sleep therapy

Utah dad of six and avid biker was diagnosed with severe sleep apnea. It wasn't until he received the Inspire implant that he found relief.

14 days ago

We're all guilty of slouching in our chairs. But did you know poor posture can cause serious health...

Emma Benson

Straightening up: How your posture affects your health

We're all guilty of slouching in our chairs. But did you know poor posture can cause serious health issues?

22 days ago

Linda Campbell showing the Breast MRI where doctors found her breast cancer....

Emma Benson

Breast MRI is helping detect cancer in high-risk patients

Intermountain Health is working on new advances in breast cancer screening by transforming early detection.

28 days ago

The ABCs of checking for melanoma....

Emma Benson

Sun safety reminders for Skin Cancer Awareness Month

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and Utah has one of the highest rates of melanoma, about twice the national average.

1 month ago

Dr. Adam Balls out on a run with his daughter as part of his self-care routine....

Emma Benson

400 days and counting: ER doc’s exercise streak improves his mental health

A Utah doctor is encouraging everyone to join him in getting into an exercise routine to help with their mental health.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Listen up! The health consequences of untreated hearing loss