Tony Finau Gets Out To Strong Start At 2024 U.S. Open

PINEHURST, N.C. – Utah native Tony Finau had a solid first round in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort’s No. 2 Golf Course.

With an earlier tee time, Finau started strong and even held a co-lead at one point in the competition.

Tony Finau Starts Strong, Leaves Room For Improvement

Finau started on the back nine at Pinehurst and immediately showed he came out to play.

The 10th hole is a par-5 that stretches over 600 yards. Finau made it to the green’s edge in just two strokes, setting up an up-and-down birdie to start his round.

The next four holes were all par-4s. Finau met the standard on holes 11 through 14 to sit at -1 through five.

His par streak reached seven before he added another birdie on hole 18.

Unlike his first birdie, the putt that he sank was far from easy. Finau perfectly read the green and watched the ball slowly trickle into the hole for a 33 overall score through nine.

Reads the big break perfectly! Bookend birdies for @tonyfinaugolf to turn in 33. pic.twitter.com/A1Z1oy4ODR — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

The front nine wasn’t as kind to Finau.

After another par on hole one, Finau got his first bogey of the day on hole two.

It looked like he quickly made up for his mistake with two birdies in three holes on 5 and 7.

Unfortunately, Finau posted another bogey on hole 9 to finish two-under-par with an overall score of 68.

The Utah native will go into the second round with a top-ten score. He set himself up nicely to make the cut and compete for his first major.

