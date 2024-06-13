On the Site:
Tony Finau Gets Out To Strong Start At 2024 U.S. Open

Jun 13, 2024, 4:25 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PINEHURST, N.C. – Utah native Tony Finau had a solid first round in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort’s No. 2 Golf Course.

With an earlier tee time, Finau started strong and even held a co-lead at one point in the competition.

Tony Finau Starts Strong, Leaves Room For Improvement

Finau started on the back nine at Pinehurst and immediately showed he came out to play.

The 10th hole is a par-5 that stretches over 600 yards. Finau made it to the green’s edge in just two strokes, setting up an up-and-down birdie to start his round.

The next four holes were all par-4s. Finau met the standard on holes 11 through 14 to sit at -1 through five.

His par streak reached seven before he added another birdie on hole 18.

Unlike his first birdie, the putt that he sank was far from easy. Finau perfectly read the green and watched the ball slowly trickle into the hole for a 33 overall score through nine.

The front nine wasn’t as kind to Finau.

After another par on hole one, Finau got his first bogey of the day on hole two.

It looked like he quickly made up for his mistake with two birdies in three holes on 5 and 7.

Unfortunately, Finau posted another bogey on hole 9 to finish two-under-par with an overall score of 68.

The Utah native will go into the second round with a top-ten score. He set himself up nicely to make the cut and compete for his first major.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: French Forward Tidjane Salaun

French forward Tidjane Salaun is projected to be selected in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft where the Utah Jazz own the tenth pick.

NHL Fans React To Utah Hockey Club Name, Colors, Sweaters

Fans took to social media to share their reactions after SEG unveiled the temporary nickname, branding, and colors for Utah Hockey Club.

Utah NHL team unveils temporary name, branding, colors, sweaters

Smith Entertainment Group unveiled the first sweaters and branding for the Beehive State's NHL team with the temporary name Utah Hockey Club.

Social Media Reacts To Big 12 Potentially Selling League Name To Allstate

Social media had its share of takes after the reports surfaced that the Big 12 is looking to sell its naming rights to Allstate.

Olympic Athletes Speak On Progress, Road To Top Of Sport

Progress in sports isn't as straightforward as most people make it out to be. Olympic athletes speak on what it takes to be the best.

Getting To Know Utah Football’s 2024 Schedule: Baylor Bears

It's time to dive into Utah football's second game of the 2024 season- another home game, this time against the Baylor Bears.

