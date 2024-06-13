On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

NHL Fans React To Utah Hockey Club Name, Colors, Sweaters

Jun 13, 2024, 4:44 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Fans took to social media to share their reactions after Smith Entertainment Group unveiled the temporary nickname, logos, colors, and sweaters for Utah’s NHL team.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Hockey Club branding revealed

On Thursday, June 13, SEG revealed the temporary name for Utah’s NHL team as “Utah Hockey Club.” The permanent nickname is still being decided and can be voted on by fans.

In addition to temporarily naming the franchise, SEG shared the logos, colors, and sweaters for the team’s first season.

The team will sport sweaters that feature the name “Utah” on the front. The official colors of the team are rock black, salt white, and mountain blue. The colors are intended to be used in future seasons as well. Multiple logos were also unveiled.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Social Media reactions to “Utah Hockey Club” branding

After the Utah Hockey Club assets were shown off, fans shared their reactions on social media. Here are some of people’s responses:

Let us know what you think of Utah Hockey Club’s name, colors, and sweaters by tagging us on social media @kslsports.

Voting for Utah Hockey Club’s permanent nickname

In early June, SEG released a survey with six finalists for Utah’s permanent team nickname. “Utah Hockey Club” was among the six finalists.

After the initial survey included 20 nicknames for fans to choose from, the second round of voting presented six options.

These are the nicknames available for fans to vote on:

  • Utah Venom
  • Utah Blizzard
  • Utah Mammoth
  • Utah Yeti
  • Utah Hockey Club (Utah HC)
  • Utah Outlaws

According to SEG, more than 520,000 people voted in the initial survey and the six finalists featured in the second round “were resounding fan favorites” that made up 60 percent of the vote.

RELATED: Trademarks Filed For Multiple ‘Utah Hockey Club’ Logos

The second round of voting is open until June 20 at 11:59 p.m. (MT) on NHLinUtah.com.

On June 1, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office received multiple trademark applications with logos with the words “Utah Hockey Club.” The same logos were unveiled as part of Utah’s NHL team branding.

Team owner Ryan Smith previously announced that the team would be called “Utah” rather than “Salt Lake City” or “Salt Lake.” The team will sport “Utah” on its sweaters during Year 1 as a franchise.

During the next year, SEG will work with Doubleday & Cartwright, an acclaimed creative consultancy and design studio, to create the team’s logo, mascot, colors, and other branding elements.

SEG said it will unveil the name and branding before the 2025-26 season.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: French Forward Tidjane Salaun

French forward Tidjane Salaun is projected to be selected in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft where the Utah Jazz own the tenth pick.

9 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau Gets Out To Strong Start At 2024 U.S. Open

Utah native Tony Finau had a solid first round in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort's No. 2 Golf Course.

43 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah NHL team unveils temporary name, branding, colors, sweaters

Smith Entertainment Group unveiled the first sweaters and branding for the Beehive State's NHL team with the temporary name Utah Hockey Club.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Social Media Reacts To Big 12 Potentially Selling League Name To Allstate

Social media had its share of takes after the reports surfaced that the Big 12 is looking to sell its naming rights to Allstate.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Olympic Athletes Speak On Progress, Road To Top Of Sport

Progress in sports isn't as straightforward as most people make it out to be. Olympic athletes speak on what it takes to be the best.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Getting To Know Utah Football’s 2024 Schedule: Baylor Bears

It's time to dive into Utah football's second game of the 2024 season- another home game, this time against the Baylor Bears.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

NHL Fans React To Utah Hockey Club Name, Colors, Sweaters