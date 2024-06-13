NHL Fans React To Utah Hockey Club Name, Colors, Sweaters

SALT LAKE CITY – Fans took to social media to share their reactions after Smith Entertainment Group unveiled the temporary nickname, logos, colors, and sweaters for Utah’s NHL team.

Utah Hockey Club branding revealed

On Thursday, June 13, SEG revealed the temporary name for Utah’s NHL team as “Utah Hockey Club.” The permanent nickname is still being decided and can be voted on by fans.

In addition to temporarily naming the franchise, SEG shared the logos, colors, and sweaters for the team’s first season.

The team will sport sweaters that feature the name “Utah” on the front. The official colors of the team are rock black, salt white, and mountain blue. The colors are intended to be used in future seasons as well. Multiple logos were also unveiled.

Social Media reactions to “Utah Hockey Club” branding

After the Utah Hockey Club assets were shown off, fans shared their reactions on social media. Here are some of people’s responses:

Voting for Utah Hockey Club’s permanent nickname

In early June, SEG released a survey with six finalists for Utah’s permanent team nickname. “Utah Hockey Club” was among the six finalists.

After the initial survey included 20 nicknames for fans to choose from, the second round of voting presented six options.

These are the nicknames available for fans to vote on:

Utah Venom

Utah Blizzard

Utah Mammoth

Utah Yeti

Utah Hockey Club (Utah HC)

Utah Outlaws

Your vote 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙨! Cast your vote for your favorite name before June 20 🗳️ 🔗 https://t.co/HWoeUIiVfR pic.twitter.com/PbD4NpqJAd — UtahHockeyClub (@utahhockeyclub) June 13, 2024

According to SEG, more than 520,000 people voted in the initial survey and the six finalists featured in the second round “were resounding fan favorites” that made up 60 percent of the vote.

The second round of voting is open until June 20 at 11:59 p.m. (MT) on NHLinUtah.com.

On June 1, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office received multiple trademark applications with logos with the words “Utah Hockey Club.” The same logos were unveiled as part of Utah’s NHL team branding.

Team owner Ryan Smith previously announced that the team would be called “Utah” rather than “Salt Lake City” or “Salt Lake.” The team will sport “Utah” on its sweaters during Year 1 as a franchise.

During the next year, SEG will work with Doubleday & Cartwright, an acclaimed creative consultancy and design studio, to create the team’s logo, mascot, colors, and other branding elements.

SEG said it will unveil the name and branding before the 2025-26 season.

