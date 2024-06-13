On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: French Forward Tidjane Salaun

Jun 13, 2024, 4:59 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – French forward Tidjane Salaun is projected to be selected in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft where the Utah Jazz own the tenth pick.

The Jazz own three of the top 32 selections in the 2024 draft allowing them to add valuable pieces to their already young core.

Here’s how Salaun would fit with the Jazz if he lands in Utah in late June.

Related: Utah Jazz 2024 NBA Draft Prospects

Utah Jazz Draft: Tidjane Salaun – F – Cholet

Stats: 9.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists: .406/.316/.748

Strengths: With the focus of the NBA transitioning towards creating space on offense, and erasing space on defense, there aren’t many players better suited to fill that need on both ends of the floor in this year’s draft than Salaun.

Having measured in just under 6-foot-9, with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, and a 9-foot-2 standing reach, Salaun has terrific size for an NBA wing/forward, and the athleticism to match his impressive physical build.

The French forward covers a ton of ground on the defensive end rotating on the perimeter, offering double-teams in paint, closing out on shooters, and jumping passing lanes for easy steals.

Salaun averaged 1.1 steals per game in France despite playing just 23 minutes per game, and closed other passing lanes when opponents simply didn’t try to move the ball to his man.

The 18-year-old has a natural feel as a defender off the ball using his physical gifts to close gaps on the court, and dissuading kick-out opportunities to shooters.

Though his shooting numbers were surprisingly low for a player his size, Salaun knocked down two or more threes in 15 of his final 27 games with Cholet, including a blazing 24-45 nine-game stretch between early December and mid-February.

While Salaun can get antsy trying to produce as a scorer, he makes quick decisions off the catch moving the ball to his teammates, shooting, or attacking closeouts.

Unlike some prospects who play basketball solely due to their elite physical tools, Salaun plays with a fire for the game that is unique among 18-year-olds.

Weaknesses: Salaun remains raw from a basketball perspective, and as a result, largely played off the ball with Cholet.

The forward would find himself stationed in the corner as a floor spacer for long stretches of the game and didn’t get the same opportunity to create shots for himself that some of the projected lottery wings had in college of the G League last season.

Salaun’s limited offensive role was due in part to his poor hands and loose handle when attacking the paint.

Despite his physical tools, the forward regularly lost the ball when he got into the paint either getting stripped or mishandling the ball in traffic.

Salaun also blew easy lob opportunities and will need to improve his strength and focus with the ball to take the next step offensively.

While it may be due to his assignment as a perimeter defender, the wing recorded just seven blocks in 33 games, and hasn’t been a shot blocker at any point in his basketball history.

Salaun regularly found himself in foul trouble as he tried to get used to defending against older players.

Would Tidjane Salaun Fit With The Jazz In The Draft?

With size and athleticism at a premium, there’s a spot for Salaun on every roster in the NBA, including the Jazz.

Salaun’s combination of physical tools, athleticism, and shooting upside is extremely rare, and at just 18 years old, his upside is among the highest, if not the highest of any player in this year’s draft.

The French forward is likely several years away from producing in the NBA, but similar to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bilal Coulibaly, he may still be growing and could have even better physical tools by the time he’s ready to contribute.

There is bust potential with Salaun if he’s unable to find consistency with his three-point shot and his hands don’t improve, but his upside defensively could compensate for a lack of development on the offensive end.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NHL Fans React To Utah Hockey Club Name, Colors, Sweaters

Fans took to social media to share their reactions after SEG unveiled the temporary nickname, branding, and colors for Utah Hockey Club.

22 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau Gets Out To Strong Start At 2024 U.S. Open

Utah native Tony Finau had a solid first round in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort's No. 2 Golf Course.

41 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah NHL team unveils temporary name, branding, colors, sweaters

Smith Entertainment Group unveiled the first sweaters and branding for the Beehive State's NHL team with the temporary name Utah Hockey Club.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Social Media Reacts To Big 12 Potentially Selling League Name To Allstate

Social media had its share of takes after the reports surfaced that the Big 12 is looking to sell its naming rights to Allstate.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Olympic Athletes Speak On Progress, Road To Top Of Sport

Progress in sports isn't as straightforward as most people make it out to be. Olympic athletes speak on what it takes to be the best.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Getting To Know Utah Football’s 2024 Schedule: Baylor Bears

It's time to dive into Utah football's second game of the 2024 season- another home game, this time against the Baylor Bears.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: French Forward Tidjane Salaun