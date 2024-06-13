On the Site:
UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

Safety and flood warnings near rivers, reservoirs hit capacity

Jun 13, 2024, 5:49 PM | Updated: 6:06 pm

Officials urge people to stay away from high-running waters, and to implement systems to avoid floo...

Officials urge people to stay away from high-running waters, and to implement systems to avoid flooding in homes. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN — Heavy snow two years in a row left reservoirs filled to the brim. Now, high temperatures are making rivers more active than usual.

Utah Lake has been pumping water into the Jordan River since February, and it’s nearing a record high.

“Any homes or any infrastructure that’s really close to the banks could have an increased chance of groundwater issues,” Kade Moncur, Salt Lake County’s Flood Control director, said.

Moncur said structures that have previously flooded could flood again, including in 2011, when rivers were running at a similar rate.

“That’s pretty frustrating for anybody that lives in those areas,” he said. “And if you’ve seen groundwater in the past, in 2011, or other times, you might be more susceptible.”

Moncur said there has been groundwater flooding near Bluffdale and South Jordan.

“If you have a Sump Pump installed, or you’re thinking about getting a Sump Pump installed, that would just be the time to do it,” he said.

Moncur said the groundwater mostly impacts basements, garages, sheds, and even basketball courts. He advised that the Salt Lake CountyPublic Work Operations building in Midvale has sandbags available. People can get up to 25 sandbags per vehicle.

People also need to remain alert on the river.

“Anybody that wants to kayak or boat on the river could have an increased chance of problems,” Moncur said.

He said it’s likely water will ‘lap onto the path,’ especially where the river crosses or goes underneath major roadways. Moncur also said people should watch out for oncoming obstructions like dams.

“Try to get out and go around,” he said.

The Jordan River isn’t rushing as much as the Provo River, where officials said to stay out of the water, but they are urging extra caution around all bodies of water right now. Rivers, reservoirs and lakes are at high levels, and will stay there for some time.

Moncur said that Utah’s reservoirs are between 80% and 90% full. The ones upstream from Utah lake are releasing water there, then into the Jordan River. Then it goes to the Great Salt Lake.

“I think we’re on the downtrend. So most of our highest watersheds have peaked,” Moncur said. “Still, very full of water, still moving very fast and cold.”

Officials told KSL that it’s a good rule to keep at least 40 feet away from the water, but it may not be worth the risk to bring your children to rivers due to how high and how fast many of them are flowing.

“We’re going to continue to see these increased flows all the way through June, July, and into August,” Moncur said. “It can continue a little past there, but we’re going to see a higher level all the way through the summer.”

Utah's Flood Watch

Utah's Flood Watch

Rising temperatures have caused minor flooding from the Weber River, effecting two RV parks. (Andre...

Andrew Adams

Minor flooding expected in areas along Weber River in Summit County this week

Areas of two RV parks and acres of farmland were flooded Tuesday as the Weber River swelled with runoff waters. Water managers said they anticipated the potential for more minor flooding through the week with hot temperatures finally arriving.

9 days ago

Lower Bell Canyon Reservoir is sitting at capacity with a 12-foot depth in its deepest spots this M...

Andrew Adams

Sandy eyes forecast with runoff expected to increase

Eyes were on the forecast Thursday with a key reservoir sitting at capacity, and runoff waters expected to increase in the weeks to come.

28 days ago

Water levels in Weber County are high and officials are staying on alert. This past weekend, the sh...

Shelby Lofton

‘Things could change real quick for us:’ Weber County avoids weekend flooding, officials on alert

Water levels in Weber County are high and officials are staying on alert. This past weekend, the sheriff's office warned people to avoid streams and rivers due to rising waters, but no flooding took place.

1 month ago

Ogden River near flooding levels (Courtesy: Weber County Sheriff's Department)...

Carlysle Price

Weber County warned about potential flooding

Officials with the Ogden City Fire Department and Weber County Sheriff's Office are warning people to avoid streams and rivers in Weber County, as they are expected to run faster and fuller in correlation with spring's rising temperatures.

2 months ago

The Willard Spillway sending water to the Great Salt Lake....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Large amounts of water sent to Great Salt Lake ahead of spring runoff

While Utah did not have a record water year this year, water managers say there is so much water that some is being sent into the Great Salt Lake.

2 months ago

The raised waters Parleys Creek in Sugar House Park as the warm weather melts snow in the mountains...

Emma Benson

‘Keep away’: Salt Lake City officials urge water safety amid spring runoff

Salt Lake City officials warn everyone of high waters near parks and trails as warm weather melts the mountain snow.

2 months ago

