On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Justice Department says Phoenix police violated rights. Here are some cases that drew criticism

Jun 13, 2024, 6:18 PM

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice, on Aug. 11, 2023, in W...

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice, on Aug. 11, 2023, in Washington. Garland is set to come face-to-face with his most ardent critics as House Republicans prepare to use a routine oversight hearing to interrogate him about what they claim is the "weaponization" of the Justice Department under President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police use unjustified deadly force, discriminate against people of color and routinely violate the rights of homeless people, the Justice Department said in announcing the results of a sweeping civil rights investigation.

The government launched the investigation in 2021 after years of complaints and issued a report Thursday. The Phoenix Police Department was criticized for its treatment of protesters, deaths of people who were restrained by officers, and a high number of shootings by officers.

Phoenix police didn’t immediately respond to the report’s findings. A top police union official called the investigation a “farce.” Mayor Kate Gallego said she’ll “carefully and thoroughly review the findings before making further comment.”

Here’s a look at some of the cases mentioned in the report:

Shootings

The Justice Department reviewed all Phoenix police shootings from January 2019 to December 2022, finding some likely could have been avoided if not for “reckless tactics” by officers that increased the risk of deadly encounters.

For example, the report says, Phoenix police shot at people who did not pose a threat. And, police used excessive force on wounded people and delayed medical assistance, the report says.

In one instance, an officer shot a man who who was holding a knife to his own throat, saying he wanted to die. In another case, a police officer fired a shot at a man who fell down, the report says.

And in another case, police waited over nine minutes to help a woman after officers shot her 10 times. The woman died.

Police also shot a man with a gun and then fired bean bag rounds at him as he lay motionless.

“The pain inflicted from such rounds would be extraordinary, but the first two stun bags elicited no reaction to suggest the man was conscious or presented a threat. Yet the supervisor ordered officers to fire more rounds at the man,” the report says.

After the sixth projectile was fired, an officer said he needed gloves to start CPR, the report says.

“No rush, guys, no rush,” the supervisor responded. The officers fired two more rounds before approaching the man who died at the scene, the report says.

Protesters

Investigators reviewed protests in Phoenix between 2017 and 2022. They said police targeted lawful protesters for arrest and reacted with unjustified force or arrest when people in everyday encounters spoke or attempted to record officers’ conduct.

During the protests in the summer of 2020, Phoenix officers failed to warn protesters before shooting projectiles and made little attempt to distinguish between peaceful protesters and those engaged in unlawful acts, the report said.

The report cites a widely criticized ” challenge coin ” that circulated among Phoenix officers in 2017. It depicted a gas mask-wearing demonstrator getting shot in the groin with a projectile and contained a vulgar comment about his injury.

Discrimination

Distrust grew deeper, especially in Black and Hispanic communities, in June 2019 when cellphone video emerged showing officers pointing guns at an unarmed Black couple with two small children they suspected of shoplifting.

The couple said their 4-year-old daughter took a doll from a store without their knowledge and rejected police suggestions they stole, too. No charges were filed. After the video drew criticism, Phoenix police quickly implemented widespread use of body worn cameras, making it one of the last big departments to do so.

The Justice Department said Phoenix police disproportionately targeted communities of color. Police enforced certain laws — like low-level drug and traffic offenses, loitering and trespassing — more harshly against Black, Hispanic and Native American people than against white people who engaged in the same conduct, the report says.

Black drivers in Phoenix were 144% more likely and Hispanic drivers were 40% more likely than white drivers to be arrested or cited for low-level violations in view of red light cameras, the report says.

Native American people were more than 44 times more likely than white people — on a per capita basis — to be cited or arrested for possessing and consuming alcohol.

Homelessness

Phoenix police illegally detained homeless people, in some cases falsely claiming the people were obstructing sidewalks or alleys, the Justice Department said. Police also cited or arrested homeless people “for conduct that is plainly not a crime,” the report says.

More than a third of the Phoenix Police Department’s misdemeanor arrests and citations between January 2016 and March 2022 were of homeless people, the report says. One man was arrested or cited at least 20 times between 2019 and 2022.

The report notes citations and arrests for one 69-year-old man who was sitting or sleeping on public property. At one point he asked police: “Is there no end to the harassment of the homeless?”

Children

The Justice Department said police also use “combative language and needless force” when dealing with children.

Police threw a 15-year-old Latino boy against a bus stop pole and handcuffed him after he asked to call his mother, the report says.

“The officers also questioned the boy while he was handcuffed, without informing him of his Miranda rights,” the report said. The officers unlawfully searched his backpack without a warrant before releasing him with a lecture that the encounter was his own fault, according to the report.

Police also handcuffed and used neck restraints on a 13-year-old boy who walked out of school without permission, according to the Justice Department.

“With the officer’s knee in his back and hand on his neck, the boy pleaded to be let go: ‘My mom’s right there. I can’t breathe. I’m just trying to get home,'” the report says.

When the boy’s mother complained, a supervisor defended the conduct as “reasonable and necessary,” the report says.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during the North Carolina Republican Party Co...

Samuel Benson, Deseret News

Poll: Trump leads big among Utah voters; Biden, Kennedy tied

After viewing both Trump and Biden unfavorably in August, most Utahns now see Trump favorably

4 hours ago

Katia Hetter, CNN

Mosquitoes and ticks are showing up with greater frequency. Here’s how to stay safe this summer

Welcome to summer in the Northern Hemisphere, with all its fun in the sun – and little critters who want to take a bite out of you.

5 hours ago

A deer took the "Visitors Welcome" sign seriously at a church building for the Church of Jesus Chri...

Eliza Pace

Oh deer! Wisconsin church gets an unexpected visitor

A deer took the "Visitors Welcome" sign seriously at a church building for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Viroqua, Wisconsin.

6 hours ago

A tourist jumps from a rock into the blue-green water of Havasu Falls in Havasu Canyon, Arizona, Ap...

Scott Sonner and Morgan Lee, Associated Press

Dozens of hikers became ill during trips to waterfalls near the Grand Canyon

Dozens of tourists say they became ill after visiting a popular Arizona tourist destination known for its towering blue-green waterfalls.

6 hours ago

The family said the doctors told them she may have experienced what is known as a cryptic pregnancy...

Mike Bergazzi , Jon Burkett

Unaware she was pregnant, this mom gave birth at Taco Bell: ‘A miracle, out of nowhere’

A woman was shocked when she went into labor at Taco Bell. She didn't know she was pregnant.

8 hours ago

FILE: Elected officials and representatives from U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams unveil t...

Associated Press

Possible 2026 World Cup training camps may include Salt Lake City or Herriman

Possible team training camps for the 2026 World Cup include a site in Salt Lake City among several other U.S. cities.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Justice Department says Phoenix police violated rights. Here are some cases that drew criticism