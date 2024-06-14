On the Site:
CRIME

Man facing charges after attempting to steal officer’s weapon at Salt Lake Airport

Jun 13, 2024, 8:25 PM | Updated: 8:30 pm

handcuffs in front of a gavel...

FILE

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is facing charges after officials said he put a minor in a chokehold and tried to take a police officer’s weapon at the Salt Lake International Airport on Sunday.

According to a release from the District Attorney’s Office, the man was identified as Scott Hollis.

Officials said that Hollis walked up to a man playing a saxophone and said, “I’m sorry about this,” then punched the musician in the face. After this assault, the musician began to run away from Hollis.

Then, officials said Hollis put a 17-year-old boy who was standing nearby into a chokehold while holding something sharp to his neck. The boy reported that he felt the sharp object dig into his skin, so he grabbed the object and pulled it away. According to the release, the boy had a small cut on his neck after the attack.

Officials said two bystanders grabbed Hollis, pulled him away, and told the minor to run.

Police with the airport heard someone yell to call 911, and were told that Hollis attempted to strangle someone.

Officials state that police tried to detain Hollis after the attacks, and he made suicidal statements and said he needed help.

The release states Hollis tried to take an officer’s gun, but the officer grabbed his arm. Officials said Hollis then tried to get the gun with his other arm and was stopped again. Police said they took Hollis to the ground.

Hollis reportedly reached for the officer’s taser but was disarmed and arrested. Police report that Hollis continued to shout suicidal statements.

“We are grateful no one was seriously injured in this incident in one of the most heavily trafficked parts of Salt Lake City,” the release said. “We thank the witnesses willing to help stop the violence and quickly identify the defendant to law enforcement. We appreciate the work of officers at the Salt Lake City Police Department for quickly taking the defendant into custody and preventing him from causing harm to other members of our community.”

Hollis is facing charges for one count of first-degree felony disarming a police officer for trying to take the service weapon, one count of third-degree felony disarming a police officer for taking the taser, one count of third-degree felony aggravated assault, one count of class B misdemeanor assault, one count of class B misdemeanor interfering with a peace officer.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

