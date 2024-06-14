On the Site:
GUN VIOLENCE

Police: Motorcyclist found with ‘fresh blood on his face’ after allegedly shooting another driver

Jun 13, 2024, 10:03 PM | Updated: 10:22 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


CEDAR CITY — A motorcyclist allegedly followed a car after a physical fight and shot at the car’s driver multiple times before fleeing the scene, police say.

Jason Bryan Stolworthy, 46, was booked into the Iron County Jail on felony charges of discharging a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and reckless endangerment, according to the police affidavit.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Cedar City Police Department received a report of a road rage incident involving two men in a physical altercation in the area of Main Street and Center Street.

According to the affidavit, the two men drove off, but the motorcyclist, Stolworthy, “was aggressively following (the) other vehicle,” with a witness stating that the “motorcycle weaving in and out of traffic.”

Witnesses told police that Stolworthy shot at the car and the driver near the intersection of Fiddlers Canyon Drive and Main Street. Stolworthy then drove away from the scene into a residential area.

In the cell phone footage provided to police, the driver of the car was walking towards Stolworthy, and Stolworthy was seen pulling a gun out. The footage recorded “several gunshots” being heard, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit stated that officers found Stolworthy at a nearby residence as he attempted to load the motorcycle into the back of a truck.

According to the affidavit, when Stolworthy saw an officer, “he put his hands on his head and started walking towards him.”

Police reported that a black handgun with a missing magazine was found on the driveway of the residence and that Stolworthy had “fresh blood on his face.”

“The motorcycle had its license plate partially bent, typically an action taken by motorcyclists to hide their plate,” the affidavit stated.

After obtaining a warrant to search Stolworthy’s residence and vehicles, officers found a magazine and a loose bullet on the ground that would fit the handgun. Officers also found clothing matching the motorcyclist in the cell phone footage.

According to the affidavit, the victim was shot in the upper chest and had to be flown to a local hospital. The hospital reports that the victim sustained severe injuries to his ribs and a lung.

