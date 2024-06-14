On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Familia Unida: Keeping kids away from drugs and crime by teaching them to work with their hands

Jun 13, 2024, 9:20 PM

A local organization is keeping kids away from crime and drugs one bike at a time. (KDRV via CNN Ne...

A local organization is keeping kids away from crime and drugs one bike at a time. (KDRV via CNN Newsource)

(KDRV via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ROCKY WALKER, CNN


KSLTV.com

JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KDRV) — A local organization is keeping kids away from crime and drugs one bike at a time. Familia Unida is a nonprofit that teaches children to channel aggression and negative experiences into healthy and constructive life skills through activities such as bike and car building.

The youth in the program learn these skills in groups as well as in one-on-one settings. Aside from building bikes and cars the youth assist in the community, participating in giveaways and community efforts such as graffiti cleanup.

The organization started by Rico Gutierrez and his wife provides mentorship to the youth, many of whom are at-risk, teaching them that they have a community that cares for them and they have many different options for their lives.

“The acronym of thug is traumatic human unable to grieve,” Gutierrez said.

That’s the life he lived before recovery from addiction — now he shows the children that they don’t have to be alone in handling life’s stress,

“I tell these kids it’s OK to cry, I try to tell them it’s okay to get emotional,” Gutierrez said.

Many of the youth who come in feel misunderstood or like they don’t have a community. The mentors at Familia Unida try to change their mind and the minds of a community that the children often feel doesn’t support them.

“We’re showing that the kids aren’t bad,” said lead volunteer coordinator Angela Brumana, “All kids need is some guidance and some love, and they can do anything they want.”

The organization is a part of the K.E.Y. Project (Keep Encouraging Youth). The project is a collaboration between the Gang Prevention Task Force, Jackson County Community Justice, Spartan Boxing and LifeArt.

One of the youth, Jessie Gomez, mentioned how the group helped to get him on the right path.

“I didn’t kick it with the right kind of people, and coming here they tell me all about the mistakes they made and how they learned from it and I was like ‘They’re the proof’,” he said, “I guess I learned from their stories.”

Gomez recently celebrated graduating high school, a feat he thanks the program for helping him accomplish.

Another participant in the program, Sheyla Valerio, expressed gratitude for the mentorship she gained through the program. She said she opened up through the community it provided her.

She said she is proud of how much herself and her life has changed since starting the program.

“Coming here was a great opportunity for me,” she said, “They helped me understand that I have something to live for.”

Click here for updates on this story.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice, on Aug. 11, 2023, in W...

Larry D. Curtis

Justice Department says Phoenix police violated rights. Here are some cases that drew criticism

Phoenix police use unjustified deadly force, discriminate against people of color and routinely violate the rights of homeless people, the Justice Department said in announcing the results of a sweeping civil rights investigation.

14 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during the North Carolina Republican Party Co...

Samuel Benson, Deseret News

Poll: Trump leads big among Utah voters; Biden, Kennedy tied

After viewing both Trump and Biden unfavorably in August, most Utahns now see Trump favorably

15 hours ago

Katia Hetter, CNN

Mosquitoes and ticks are showing up with greater frequency. Here’s how to stay safe this summer

Welcome to summer in the Northern Hemisphere, with all its fun in the sun – and little critters who want to take a bite out of you.

16 hours ago

A deer took the "Visitors Welcome" sign seriously at a church building for the Church of Jesus Chri...

Eliza Pace

Oh deer! Wisconsin church gets an unexpected visitor

A deer took the "Visitors Welcome" sign seriously at a church building for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Viroqua, Wisconsin.

16 hours ago

A tourist jumps from a rock into the blue-green water of Havasu Falls in Havasu Canyon, Arizona, Ap...

Scott Sonner and Morgan Lee, Associated Press

Dozens of hikers became ill during trips to waterfalls near the Grand Canyon

Dozens of tourists say they became ill after visiting a popular Arizona tourist destination known for its towering blue-green waterfalls.

17 hours ago

The family said the doctors told them she may have experienced what is known as a cryptic pregnancy...

Mike Bergazzi , Jon Burkett

Unaware she was pregnant, this mom gave birth at Taco Bell: ‘A miracle, out of nowhere’

A woman was shocked when she went into labor at Taco Bell. She didn't know she was pregnant.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Familia Unida: Keeping kids away from drugs and crime by teaching them to work with their hands