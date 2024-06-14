Smith’s workers recognized by Sandy city officials for helping save a life

SANDY — At a ceremony Thursday where new firefighters were being sworn in, a group that wasn’t in uniform ended up in the spotlight.

Five pharmacists at Smith’s Food and Drug, located at 2039 E. 9400 South, were recognized by Sandy city officials for helping save a man’s life.

On April 23, Koffi Amevor, Whitney Coe, Sam Conte, Heather Davidson and Jane Player were working when Giles Fronce showed up at the store to look for a blood pressure monitor.

According to the workers and Sandy firefighters, Fronce was not feeling well and slumped over in a chair in the pharmacy area shortly after Conte helped him there.

Conte, firefighters said, called for help. Coworkers helped bring Fronce down to the ground as Coe checked for a pulse and did not feel one. Amevor, who witnessed Fronce collapse, started CPR while Player called 911 and Davidson sent for a defibrillator.

“I just remember as soon as he collapsed and they asked for help, I went right away. I just sprang into action and used my training,” Amevor said, who trains with CPR through Smith’s every year and a half. “This is the first time I’ve used my CPR training.”

The workers used CPR and the AED to successfully resuscitate Fronce. Firefighters said they believed the pharmacist’s actions made a difference in Fronce’s outcome.

Fronce, who subsequently had a pacemaker put in and said he was doing much better, told KSL TV the workers saved his life.

“I was slumped over in the chair and pronounced dead,” Fronce said. “I’m so glad that they were trained and jumped in when they needed to, otherwise I wouldn’t be here.”

The city presented life-saving recognitions to the workers, and there was barely a dry eye up front as Fronce and the workers exchanged hugs.

Amevor said he was happy he and his coworkers were well-trained and there to help make a difference that day.

“I’m just grateful to see Mr. Giles (Fronce) be able to be here today and continue to do better,” Amevor said. “That’s just what I’m grateful for today.”