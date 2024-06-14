On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Smith’s workers recognized by Sandy city officials for helping save a life

Jun 13, 2024, 10:22 PM | Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 7:11 am

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

SANDY — At a ceremony Thursday where new firefighters were being sworn in, a group that wasn’t in uniform ended up in the spotlight.

Five pharmacists at Smith’s Food and Drug, located at 2039 E. 9400 South, were recognized by Sandy city officials for helping save a man’s life.

On April 23, Koffi Amevor, Whitney Coe, Sam Conte, Heather Davidson and Jane Player were working when Giles Fronce showed up at the store to look for a blood pressure monitor.

According to the workers and Sandy firefighters, Fronce was not feeling well and slumped over in a chair in the pharmacy area shortly after Conte helped him there.

Conte, firefighters said, called for help. Coworkers helped bring Fronce down to the ground as Coe checked for a pulse and did not feel one. Amevor, who witnessed Fronce collapse, started CPR while Player called 911 and Davidson sent for a defibrillator.

“I just remember as soon as he collapsed and they asked for help, I went right away. I just sprang into action and used my training,” Amevor said, who trains with CPR through Smith’s every year and a half. “This is the first time I’ve used my CPR training.”

The workers used CPR and the AED to successfully resuscitate Fronce. Firefighters said they believed the pharmacist’s actions made a difference in Fronce’s outcome.

Fronce, who subsequently had a pacemaker put in and said he was doing much better, told KSL TV the workers saved his life.

“I was slumped over in the chair and pronounced dead,” Fronce said. “I’m so glad that they were trained and jumped in when they needed to, otherwise I wouldn’t be here.”

The city presented life-saving recognitions to the workers, and there was barely a dry eye up front as Fronce and the workers exchanged hugs.

Amevor said he was happy he and his coworkers were well-trained and there to help make a difference that day.

“I’m just grateful to see Mr. Giles (Fronce) be able to be here today and continue to do better,” Amevor said. “That’s just what I’m grateful for today.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A red Hyundai sits damaged in a West Valley City street after a 3-car crash on June 13, 2024. (West...

Josh Ellis

Police: 18-year-old in custody after allegedly fleeing hit-and-run, causing 3-car crash

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after police say she hit two people with her car before fleeing the scene and causing a three-car crash.

1 hour ago

Matt Gephardt speaking to Thelissa Mead about Hyundai not responding to her claims and getting her ...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Utah Hyundai owner seeking reimbursement for overestimated fuel economy

A major automaker was accused of saying their cars get better mileage than they really do, And they promised to pay their customers back. But when one Utah customer wasn't, she decided to Get Gephardt.

10 hours ago

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Michael Houck

Police: Motorcyclist found with ‘fresh blood on his face’ after allegedly shooting another driver

A motorcyclist allegedly followed a car after a physical fight and shot at the car's driver multiple times before fleeing the scene, police say.

10 hours ago

A family was safe after their Springville home caught fire Thursday. (Springville Fire and Rescue)...

Carlysle Price

Springville family displaced after house fire

 A mom and her two children were safe but displaced after their Springville home caught fire Thursday near 300 East.

10 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Gitanjali Poonia, Deseret News

Owens leads legislation to rename Santaquin post office in honor of fallen officer

Utah Rep. Burgess Owens introduced legislation Wednesday to rename the Santaquin post office at 20 W. Main in honor of Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Dean Hooser, who was killed on May 5.

11 hours ago

The garage on fire near 9100 S Hummingbird Lane....

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

‘We don’t want to get hit by a bullet’: Crews respond to Sandy fire containing ammo, gunpowder

A detached garage containing raw gunpowder and a "significant amount" of ammunition caught fire in Sandy on Thursday, leading to a hazardous situation for responding firefighters.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Smith’s workers recognized by Sandy city officials for helping save a life