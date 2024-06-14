Police: 18-year-old in custody after allegedly fleeing hit-and-run, causing 3-car crash

WEST VALLEY CITY — An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after police say she hit two people with her car before fleeing the scene and causing a three-car crash.

Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said officers were working the WestFest carnival at Centennial Park when they were called to the first crash before 11 p.m. Thursday. Police say the driver got out of her car to check on the pedestrians but got back in her red Hyundai and fled when she heard officers were on their way to the scene.

WVCPD Lt. Robert Brinton said patrol officers spotted the Hyundai driving east on 3100 South and attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled and officers did not pursue.

Brinton said the Hyundai then went to turn at an intersection and crashed into two vehicles. The driver then fled on foot and was quickly located.

The two pedestrians who were hit in the first crash were evaluated at the scene and released with minor injuries. Two people, along with the Hyundai driver, were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and were expected to be released a short time later.

The Hyundai driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Brinton said she could face multiple charges related to the crashes.