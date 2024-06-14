On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Woods Cross Youth City Council holds blood drive to support teen with heart transplant

Jun 14, 2024, 10:41 AM

FILE - A person donates blood to the American Red Cross during a blood drive in Pottsville, Pa. on ...

FILE - A person donates blood to the American Red Cross during a blood drive in Pottsville, Pa. on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships will be able to donate blood in the U.S. for the first time in decades, under a new federal policy finalized Thursday, May 11, 2023, by health regulators.(Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP, File)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


Digital Reporter

WOODS CROSS — The Woods Cross Youth City Council is rallying to support a fellow council member who is recovering from a heart transplant.

The council is hosting a blood drive on Friday, June 14, in honor of 16-year-old Carter Gourley.

The blood drive will be held at City of Woods Cross Public Works 2287 South 1200 West, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Gourley is a junior at Bountiful High School and was born with a congenital heart condition and has undergone multiple surgeries. His open-heart surgeries often require blood transfusions during the operation.

“We express our deepest gratitude to all blood donors, as their contributions have been indispensable for Carter’s surgeries and recovery,” shared Amy Gourley, Gourley’s mother. “Despite not liking a lot of attention, Carter is excited about the blood drive. He is immensely thankful and eager to give back to the community.”

The American Red Cross reported a shortage of 20,000 donations nationwide over the last few weeks which are needed to maintain the blood supply. Blood transfusions are necessary for multiple procedures and conditions including cancer, kidney disease, and sickle cell disease. Transfusions also save the lives of victims of crashes, accidents, and patients undergoing major surgery.

You can schedule an appointment for Carter’s blood drive by using the Red Cross Blood App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-733-2767.

Those who donate between June 10-30 will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

