‘Reagan’s miracle’: Spanish Fork teen taken off life support, becomes organ donor

SPANISH FORK — The family of Spanish Fork teen Reagan Shiffler, who died on Monday, is speaking out.

On May 18, Reagan and her friend Olivia were hit by a car while crossing Canyon Road in Spanish Fork. Both teens were seriously injured.

Olivia was released from the hospital about a week later, but Reagan remained in critical condition, in a coma.

For three weeks, friends and family prayed for a miracle.

“She really was just a light,” said Brittany Teasdale, Reagan’s cousin. “Everyone worked tirelessly and she fought as much as she could.”

Then came the diagnosis that “it was very unlikely that she would ever wake up,” Teasdale said. “They had to face the awful decision that no parent should ever have to face.”

Reagan’s parents decided to take her off life support on Monday, but they clung to one last ray of hope.

“Reagan was actually a perfect candidate for organ donations so, in that decision-making process, that was a tiny sliver of hope that something good could come out of this,” Teasdale said.

In the delicate process of organ donation, “we’ve got a 90-minute window,” Teasdale said.

According to Teasdale, doctors informed their family that a patient must die within 90 minutes after life support care is withdrawn.

“…Otherwise, her organs are no longer viable and she’s not able to donate them to children or other people,” Teasdale said.

Reagon’s family prayed once again, only this time it was for her to die in time to save another person’s life.

“It was really difficult. Her parents had gone into her room and talked to her, hoping that she could hear them, and her mom and dad told her, ‘It’s OK to let go,’ Teasdale said. “And right when the words came out of her dad’s mouth is when she passed.”

According to Teasdale, Reagan died with two minutes to spare, at 88 minutes.

“It was successful… She was able to donate her heart, her liver and her kidneys,” Teasdale said.

It’s a gift that Reagan’s family said can only be described as a miracle.

“She has this light that she has already been providing to so many people’s lives and she can continue to do that even when she’s not here,” Teasdale said.

The organ donation process is confidential but Reagan’s family hopes to one day meet her recipients.

A GoFundMe* is available to help Reagan’s family with medical and funeral expenses.

