This article about leasing or buying office equipment is presented by Les Olson IT, Your Office Technology Partner.

Introduction

For business owners, there are many good reasons to lease equipment, as well as good reasons to buy. Often, copiers, printers, or surveillance cameras are leased while computers and other smaller tech items are purchased outright.

Many factors influence such decisions. In this article, we discuss the pros and cons of each method.

Leasing office technology

Leasing is similar to renting, where you make an agreement with a B2B company, usually for a set amount of time. Leasing allows you to procure new equipment as things get outdated, and companies often include maintenance in the contract.

Here are some advantages and disadvantages of using this method for office equipment.

Advantages of leasing

Lower cost upfront

Access to the latest technology

You can often deduct lease payments as a business expense

Flexibility in terms of equipment options

Leases generally cover maintenance and repairs

In addition, leasing can help you combat the higher costs of inflation. Leasing companies often offer an additional three months to your loan to help you spread out payments. So instead of 36 or 60-month leases, you’ll usually see 39 or 63-month loan terms.

Disadvantages of leasing

Higher long-term costs due to ongoing payments

No equity, since you don’t own the equipment

Lease terms may not fit business needs

May face penalties for late payments or breaking the lease

Purchasing office equipment

Purchasing office equipment may make sense for a business with an internal IT team that is invested in long-term solutions. Of course, this method has some pros and cons, which we break down below.

Advantages of buying

Full ownership over the equipment

Long-term cost savings if the tech has a long shelf life

Tax deductions available for purchased equipment

Control over maintenance

Potential for equipment resale

Warranties may cover malfunctions

Service contracts can be purchased after the manufacturer’s warranty expires and they cover the same items as if you were leasing

Disadvantages of buying

Higher cost upfront

Tech may prove obsolete over time

Responsibility over maintenance

Other factors to consider

Before you decide to lease or buy office equipment, analyze your business’s financial health and available capital. Depending on your business operations, consider the rate at which you will need to replace technology as it becomes obsolete.

Further, consider your business’s long-term goals and potential growth and scaling needs. It may be beneficial to consult with a CPA about the tax implications and accounting practices of one method over another.

Conclusion

Ultimately, each business has unique needs and goals, so there is no one-size-fits-all approach to buying or leasing office equipment. Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your growth and day-to-day operation.

Local IT companies like Les Olson have a large selection of hardware available to lease, such as printers, copiers, servers, surveillance cameras, and more. They also have software offerings that can be used as a SAAS (Software As A Service) model, which is similar to leasing. Contact them today to see what method would be best for your business.

Related reading:

This is a sponsored article brought to you by KSL TV in conjunction with the advertiser. The advertiser paid a fee to promote this article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of KSL TV, its parent company, or its staff.