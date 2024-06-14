On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Basketball Adds Snow College Transfer To Frontcourt

Jun 14, 2024, 11:08 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball added some depth to its frontcourt.

The Cougars picked up a commitment from Snow College transfer Max Triplett. Triplett is a 6-foot-9 prospect who played the past two seasons in Ephraim.

BYU basketball receives commitment from Max Triplett

BYU has not formally announced Triplett’s commitment, indicating he is joining the program as a walk-on. Other walk-ons on the 2024-25 roster include Townsend Tripple, Jared McGregor, and returning missionary Adam Stewart.

“100% committed! Very grateful to Coach Young and Coach Burgess and the rest of the staff for this opportunity! Go Cougars,” Triplett wrote on X.

Triplett started in 27 games this past season for the Badgers. He averaged 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

On January 4, Triplett earned Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week for his play.

Triplett was named Snow College Male Athlete of the Year this past April. He was a captain for the Badgers team this past season and maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.

Triplett joins the likes of Trent Whiting, Sam Burgess, and most recently Treydyn Christensen as Snow College players who have gone on to transfer to BYU.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

