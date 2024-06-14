On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Catherine, Princess of Wales, making ‘good progress’ against cancer and is set for first public appearance in months

Jun 14, 2024, 11:53 AM

Catherine, Princess of Wales, pictured here in 2023, has said she is making “good progress” in ...

Catherine, Princess of Wales, pictured here in 2023, has said she is making “good progress” in her recovery from cancer. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images via CNN Newsource

CNN's Profile Picture

BY  ROB PICHETA AND MAX FOSTER, CNN


KSLTV.com

London (CNN) — Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she is making “good progress” in her recovery from cancer, and will make her first public appearance in months at the King’s official birthday celebration on Saturday.

Catherine, who revealed in March she has been diagnosed with cancer, said in a new statement on Friday that she has experienced “good days and bad days” while undergoing chemotherapy, and expects her treatment to continue “for a few more months.”

But she is expected to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the royal family on Saturday at Trooping the Colour, King Charles III’s birthday parade, and Kensington Palace have released a new photo of the Princess taken earlier this week in Windsor.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” the Princess, who is often known as Kate, said in a personal message released on Friday.

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months,” Kate wrote. “On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

She said she is hoping to join some more engagements over the summer, but acknowledged she is “not out of the woods yet.”

Kate will travel down the Mall in a carriage during Saturday’s Trooping the Colour, accompanied by her children. She will watch the rest of the parade with her family nearby, and is expected to join fellow royals on the balcony.

It represents a significant moment in the Princess’s recovery, marking her first public appearance since Christmas Day – weeks before her cancer diagnosis.

But it does not represent a return to public duties, and throughout her recovery, any appearances will be taken alongside medical guidance and will be subject to change if required.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months,” Kate wrote. “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.”

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

Kate first stepped away from public duties in January, following what Kensington Palace said at the time was surgery for a non-cancerous abdominal condition.

In March, amid speculation about her wellbeing, she revealed in a video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer after the operation.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy,” she said in that update, adding she was in the early stages of that treatment.

The Princess’s cancer diagnosis stunned the country, especially as it came so soon after Charles announced that he had also been diagnosed with cancer.

Neither royal has specified the type of cancer they are receiving treatment for, or revealed details about their progress.

Charles said in March he was “so proud” of Catherine, his daughter-in-law, for “her courage in speaking as she did” in sharing her diagnosis.

Kate has not appeared in public or taken on any formal duties since her announcement, but her husband Prince William has returned to his roles. He recently traveled to France for the events marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day, alongside his father King Charles III.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden shake hands while meeting i...

Fatima Hussein, Associated Press

G7 leaders agree to lend Ukraine billions backed by Russia’s frozen assets. Here’s how it will work

Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies have agreed to engineer a $50 billion loan to help Ukraine in its fight for survival that would use interest earned on profits from Russia's frozen central bank assets as collateral.

2 days ago

Delegates from Utah listen to an employee of Carbfix on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Mike Anderson, K...

Mike Anderson

Utah delegation explores Iceland’s example in carbon capture to reduce emissions

A Utah delegation is looking to Iceland to help pave the way for a cleaner energy future for the state. 

2 days ago

The 2002 Olympic cauldron at the Olympic and Paralympic Cauldron Plaza at the University of Utah in...

Lisa Riley Roche

Utah is now one vote away from hosting the 2034 Winter Games. Here’s what just happened

Utah’s bid to host the 2034 Winter Games is headed to a final vote by the International Olympic Committee in July.

2 days ago

YEONCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 08: (SOUTH KOREA OUT) A loudspeaker is seen at a military base ne...

Associated Press

Bizarre psychological warfare using K-pop and trash balloons raises tensions between the 2 Koreas

Day after day, the Cold War-style yet bizarre campaigns continue at the heavily fortified border of the rivals who haven’t had any serious talks for years. Here is a look at the latest flare-up of tensions between the two Koreas.

3 days ago

The 8th largest geothermal plant in the world, Hellisheidi, located in Iceland....

Mike Anderson

Utah is looking to Iceland to map the state’s geothermal potential

A Utah delegation is visiting Iceland to see if the country could help the Beehive State achieve cleaner energy through geothermal energy. 

3 days ago

The Utah delegation taking a tour of a geothermal well in Iceland....

Mike Anderson

Utah delegation studies future geothermal potential in Iceland

More than a dozen Utah leaders visited Iceland to understand better how the country uses geothermal and renewable energy, intending to bring that knowledge to the Beehive State.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, making ‘good progress’ against cancer and is set for first public appearance in months