LOCAL NEWS

UDOT installing high-visibility lane striping along Wasatch Front highways

Jun 14, 2024, 1:47 PM

A new Tiger Tail strip along a Utah highway. (UDOT)...

A new Tiger Tail strip along a Utah highway. (UDOT)

(UDOT)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will be installing high-visibility lane striping across Salt Lake, Davis, Weber and Box Elder counties as “part of the largest lane striping project in state history.”

“Our goal is to help everyone on our roads to see the lanes when driving day or night,” UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras said. “Everyone should feel safe.”

The new contrast striping tape is known as “tiger tail” striping, which includes a white line followed by a black line to help distinguish the lines from the lighter concrete. UDOT said the tape is embedded in the road, so it can’t be scraped off as easily by snowplows.

KSL previously took several complaints from Utah drivers to Robert Miles, UDOT’s traffic and safety director. He said, for the most part, UDOT used the same lane striping technology as other states. All lane paint in Utah is laced with small glass beads that reflect a driver’s headlights.

The new special adhesive tape, known as "tiger tail" striping, is embedded in the road, so it can't be scraped up by snowplows as easily. (UDOT)

Still, the technology is imperfect and is little match for constant abuse from cars, snowplows and road salt, Miles said.

“Sometimes with the salt residue in winter, those glass elements can lose a little bit of retro-reflectivity,” he said. “Sometimes markings wear out.”

UDOT began testing 100 different striping materials and techniques along Interstate 84, west of Tremonton, in 2021. The Tiger Tail striping was also tested on I-15 in the southern end of the Salt Lake Valley, which got positive reviews, according to UDOT.

Last year, the Utah Legislature approved $6 million per year to help improve lane striping on Utah roads. While the state is known for doing a good job clearing snow, the result can be a Catch-22.

“Over time, of course, as snowplows scape that snow off, scrapes the paint and especially the reflective qualities of the paint as it freezes and thaws. It just doesn’t last that long, so you just have to do it that much more often,” Gov. Spencer Cox said.

UDOT said the $6 million comes on top of UDOT’s $26 million Enhanced Lane Striping Project, currently underway in Salt Lake County.

Lane striping weekend road closures

  • Friday: Northbound I-15 from the Spaghetti Bowl (the I-80/I-215/I-15 interchange) to 1300 South. During this time, lanes on I-15 will be reduced and the ramp from westbound I-80 to northbound I-15 as well as the eastbound SR-201 to northbound I-15 ramps will be closed. The westbound I-80 collector ramp to northbound I-15 will be closed Saturday night as well for lane striping.
  • Sunday: Lanes will be reduced on northbound I-15 from 7200 South in Midvale to 5900 South in Murray. During this time, local on- and off-ramps may be closed while the lane striping crew continues work. Follow all posted detours and take alternate routes when possible.

UDOT said crews are finishing up this work on I-15 between Brigham City to Ogden and work will begin on U.S. Highway 91 in Sardine Canyon next week. Crews also plan on installing the new lane striping in Davis, Tooele and Summit counties on sections of I-15, I-215, I-80 and S.R. 201 through the end of the year.

