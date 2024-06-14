60 in 60: #53 Utah State’s Avante Dickerson (Cornerback)

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 53 Utah State Aggies cornerback Avante Dickerson.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

RELATED STORIES

No. 53: Utah State cornerback Avante Dickerson

Dickerson is the fifth member of the Aggies to have his name revealed on the 60 in 60 list for 2024.

Coming out of high school, Dickerson was rated as a four-star prospect and top-250 player nationally, according to ESPN.

Before his time at Utah State, the Omaha, Nebraska native started his college career at the University of Oregon. Dickerson played two seasons for the Ducks. In 2021, the defensive back recorded four tackles. A year later, Dickerson posted one tackle.

Following the 2022 season, the cornerback transferred to USU.

In his first year with the Aggies, Dickerson had 17 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, and six pass breakups in nine games last season. He helped Utah State to a 6-7 record, including 4-4 in Mountain West action, in 2023.

This fall, USU will open its 2024 season at home against Robert Morris on Saturday, August 31. Listen to Utah State football all season long on KSL Sports Zone (1280 AM).

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

