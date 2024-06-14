On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man injured in 12-foot fall at construction site

Jun 14, 2024, 2:06 PM

File photo...

File photo

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


Digital Reporter

PLEASANT GROVE — A construction worker was injured after a 12-foot fall into a basement site in Pleasant Grove on Friday.

According to Jake Larsen, the Battalion Chief with Pleasant Grove Fire Department, the man was drilling at the top of the concrete base structure when he fell at 11:18 a.m.

He was conscious and breathing after the fall, but had “obvious leg fractures” and “a possible head injury.”

A special response team used a rope operation to lift the man out of the basement and he was then transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Larsen said OSHA has been contacted.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE (Logan City Police Department/Facebook)...

Eliza Pace

Skeletal remains found at construction site in Logan

Skeletal remains were discovered at a construction site in Logan near 1000 N 12th East on Wednesday. 

35 minutes ago

A new Tiger Tail strip along a Utah highway. (UDOT)...

Josh Ellis

UDOT installing high-visibility lane striping along Wasatch Front highways

UDOT will be installing high-visibility lane striping across Salt Lake, Davis, Weber and Box Elder counties as "part of the largest lane striping project in state history."

1 hour ago

Handcuffs...

Eliza Pace

Convicted serial killer charged with murder of Utah woman in 1998

A man, who is a convicted serial killer, has been charged with aggravated murder for the death of a woman in 1998.

4 hours ago

FILE - A person donates blood to the American Red Cross during a blood drive in Pottsville, Pa. on ...

Eliza Pace

Woods Cross Youth City Council holds blood drive to support teen with heart transplant

The Woods Cross Youth City Council is rallying to support a fellow council member who is recovering from a heart transplant.

4 hours ago

Reagan Shiffler was critically injured after being hit by a car at a Spanish Fork intersection and ...

Garna Mejia

‘Reagan’s miracle’: Spanish Fork teen taken off life support, becomes organ donor

The family of Spanish Fork teen Reagan Shiffler, who died on Monday, is speaking out.

5 hours ago

Utah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue has a new tool to save lives out on the lake this su...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah County search and rescue boat is team’s newest lifesaving tool

Utah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue has a new tool to save lives out on Utah Lake this summer.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Man injured in 12-foot fall at construction site