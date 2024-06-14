Man injured in 12-foot fall at construction site

PLEASANT GROVE — A construction worker was injured after a 12-foot fall into a basement site in Pleasant Grove on Friday.

According to Jake Larsen, the Battalion Chief with Pleasant Grove Fire Department, the man was drilling at the top of the concrete base structure when he fell at 11:18 a.m.

He was conscious and breathing after the fall, but had “obvious leg fractures” and “a possible head injury.”

A special response team used a rope operation to lift the man out of the basement and he was then transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Larsen said OSHA has been contacted.