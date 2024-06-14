Skeletal remains found at construction site in Logan

LOGAN — Skeletal remains were discovered at a construction site in Logan near 1000 N 12th East on Wednesday.

According to the Logan Police Assistant Chief, Curtis Hooley a roundabout is being built in the area and so utilities and other things are being moved as part of the construction.

During those efforts, workers discovered human skeletal remains.

Hooley said the bones appear to be very old and they have been exhumed by State Anthropologists.

At this time it appears to be a white male, but anthropologists will work to figure out how old the bones are along with information about the man’s height, weight, and other features.

Police said there are rumors that the bones may be the remains of a man killed in the 1800s. Hooley explained that the story goes that a man had committed murder in Logan, was arrested, and eventually hung. The people didn’t want to bury him in the cemetery so they buried him outside of the cemetery.

Hooley said according to the old sextons, the man was buried in the corner near where the bones were found. However, since anthropologists have not determined the age or identity of the remains, the rumor is unsubstantiated.