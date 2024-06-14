Real Salt Lake Returns To Action Against CF Montreal Following Break

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake faces off against CF Montreal at Stadium Saputo on Saturday following a two-week break.

RSL Looks To Keep Ball Rolling In Return To Action

It has been two weeks since both RSL and Montreal have hit the pitch.

In Real’s last game, they secured a convincing 5-1 win over Austin FC at America First Field.

Montreal is undefeated in its last three matches. But, they haven’t been in the same run of form as RSL.

Real Salt Lake is unbeaten in its last 13 MLS games.

With a record of 9-2-6, Real sits comfortably atop the Western Conference. Montreal holds the 12th spot in the East with a record of 4-7-5.

RSL and Montreal last faced off in May 2022. Real Salt Lake defeated Montreal on the road for the first time, 2-1.

Making our way to Montreal 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/q1mdrPrKhz — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) June 13, 2024

Real will look for its second-ever win in Stadium Saputo on Saturday to increase the club’s lead in the standings.

RSL sits three points ahead of LAFC in the West’s two-rank.

Following the match up north, Real will stay on the road for a game against Sporting KC in Children’s Mercy Park on Wednesday, June 19.

