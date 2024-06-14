On the Site:
Real Salt Lake Returns To Action Against CF Montreal Following Break

Jun 14, 2024, 2:55 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake faces off against CF Montreal at Stadium Saputo on Saturday following a two-week break.

RSL Looks To Keep Ball Rolling In Return To Action

It has been two weeks since both RSL and Montreal have hit the pitch.

In Real’s last game, they secured a convincing 5-1 win over Austin FC at America First Field.

Montreal is undefeated in its last three matches. But, they haven’t been in the same run of form as RSL.

Real Salt Lake is unbeaten in its last 13 MLS games.

With a record of 9-2-6, Real sits comfortably atop the Western Conference. Montreal holds the 12th spot in the East with a record of 4-7-5.

RSL and Montreal last faced off in May 2022. Real Salt Lake defeated Montreal on the road for the first time, 2-1.

Real will look for its second-ever win in Stadium Saputo on Saturday to increase the club’s lead in the standings.

RSL sits three points ahead of LAFC in the West’s two-rank.

Following the match up north, Real will stay on the road for a game against Sporting KC in Children’s Mercy Park on Wednesday, June 19.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

